Keeping Up With Increasing Tire Sizes

Everything seems like it is getting bigger nowadays, right? I mean, our phones barely fit in our pockets. Things are getting bigger in the auto industry, too. Take, for example, the trend of increasing tire rim diameters- namely in the 18- to 22-in. rim-diameter range in recent years, which has seen double-digit growth since 2015. In this Tire Review Continental Tire Garage Studio video, we’ll go into how this trend is affecting the market.
Tire dealers have to keep up with the trend of increasing tire sizes. Like any new change, there’s always a learning curve. For technicians, they are now having to learn or get used to maintaining and servicing vehicles with larger rims. Also, with these new wheel assemblies, shops will most likely need to purchase new equipment to service those tires, and re-train technicians in the process. As consumer demands change, technicians will have to become accustomed to different aspect ratios that come with bigger tire sizes.
On the manufacturing side, tiremakers will also have to have an eye on future mobility trends. Larger diameter wheel trends are becoming evident in the growing EV market, too. With ride-sharing and electric vehicles becoming more prevalent, the need for larger rim diameters becomes more prevalent as well. EVs require tires that can withstand the weight of the vehicle because the batteries are extremely heavy.
As EV technology advances and demand increases, we expect to see an evolution of rim diameters that continues to match the needs of the vehicle. At the base, the concept sounds tough. To keep up with EV growth in the market, manufacturers need to make tires that are both lightweight to save on fuel yet sturdy to support the weight of EVs. However, they are attempting to create just that.
Larger rim diameter popularity is due to the push toward SUVs and CUVs and the driving benefits that go along with them, such as stability, a shorter braking distance and size proliferation in the tire market.