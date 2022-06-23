Keeping Up With Increasing Tire Sizes

Everything seems like it is getting bigger nowadays, right? I mean, our phones barely fit in our pockets. Things are getting bigger in the auto industry, too. Take, for example, the trend of increasing tire rim diameters- namely in the 18- to 22-in. rim-diameter range in recent years, which has seen double-digit growth since 2015. In this Tire Review Continental Tire Garage Studio video, we’ll go into how this trend is affecting the market.

Click Here to Read More

Tire dealers have to keep up with the trend of increasing tire sizes. Like any new change, there’s always a learning curve. For technicians, they are now having to learn or get used to maintaining and servicing vehicles with larger rims. Also, with these new wheel assemblies, shops will most likely need to purchase new equipment to service those tires, and re-train technicians in the process. As consumer demands change, technicians will have to become accustomed to different aspect ratios that come with bigger tire sizes.

On the manufacturing side, tiremakers will also have to have an eye on future mobility trends. Larger diameter wheel trends are becoming evident in the growing EV market, too. With ride-sharing and electric vehicles becoming more prevalent, the need for larger rim diameters becomes more prevalent as well. EVs require tires that can withstand the weight of the vehicle because the batteries are extremely heavy.