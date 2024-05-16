 Cardinal rules for servicing custom wheel assemblies

Pulling off special wheel and tire packages requires serious expertise from your team.

Christian Hinton
We all look for different ways to stand out. Customers with custom wheels also seek a truly unique look to make their ride stand out compared to others on the road. However, for customers to pull off these special wheel and tire packages, it requires serious expertise from your team. Let’s go over some key considerations for nailing custom wheel service.

The first thing to consider is the tire mounting process. Pay close attention to the wheel’s drop center design and location. Reverse drop centers, where it’s closer to the back, will need to be mounted upside down. Extremely deep drops may require specialized pressing devices to push the tire deeper into the drop center of the wheel.

Some wheels have a drop center with a shallow angle, which demands careful handling. Even trained technicians may mistakenly assume a tire is properly seated in the drop center during mounting, risking damage to the tire and the wheel. Ample tire paste and observing the tire’s even “curl” into the drop center will ensure proper seating. When unsure, mounting slowly and deliberately is advised to prevent harm.

Raised spoke designs are something else to be mindful of. Make sure the mount and demount head positions are adjusted to clear the spokes and prevent scuffing.

It’s also critical to have the proper mounting tools. For example, stock plastic inserts for leverless-head tire changers and poly duck-heads for levered machines, fresh paste-style bead lubricant, tire levers if needed, and any machine accessories like jaw protectors or rubber pedestal protectors appropriate for the tire machine model. Don’t forget to inspect the mount and demount head condition before proceeding!

Beyond the physical installation, educate customers on their new custom wheel and tire package. Softer tread compounds are often used for enhanced grip, so explain that accelerated wear is likely. Also, be sure they understand the specific wheel finish and the proper care going forward.

Sizing is another vital consideration when upgrading to custom wheels and tires. If a customer wants a larger wheel diameter, then the tire sidewall height will likely need to shrink. While wider tires and wheels can look great, you need to carefully inspect for clearance issues.

Custom wheel installations require tedious attention to detail and deep product knowledge. However, for customers who truly want to make their ride stand out, it’s a service that allows you to showcase your expertise. One great custom wheel job could provide you with a customer for life.

Prepare your tire shop for the future

You have an opportunity to capture extra profits and future-proof your business.

Tire Review Staff
By Tire Review Staff
TR-Continental-shopprep

Every day, sci-fi movies are looking more like reality. We can access all of human knowledge with our phones, can answer calls from our watches, and ride in self-driving vehicles to get us from point A to B.

The future is here in the automotive world, too. With more aging vehicles on the road and owners wanting to maximize service life, demand for vehicle repairs is rising. This presents an opportunity for tire dealers to capture extra profits and future-proof their businesses amid changes coming to the automotive industry. Are you “future-proofed” and ready to face the realities of a new world?

