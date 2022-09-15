Connect with us

Continental Launches LD-Master L5 Traction Construction Tire

Continental says it is presenting its new construction tire, the LD-Master L5 Traction, at Bauma 2022 from Oct 24-30 in Munich.

The tire manufacturer says the LD-Master L5 Traction is specifically designed for loaders operating on abrasive surfaces. The LD-Master L5 Traction is fitted with an integrated tire sensor ex-factory, making monitoring possible in real-time. Continental says the sensor monitors temperature and tire pressure.

In addition to the LD-Master L5 Traction, Continental says it will present its EM-Master E3/L3 and 65-series for construction and surface applications and a sneak preview of a new solid skid steer tire.

