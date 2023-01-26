 Complete Tire Repair Packages Build Customer Trust

Complete Tire Repair Packages Build Customer Trust

Tire dealers know that offering a complete lineup of tire services can keep customers from seeking repairs elsewhere and add to the bottom line.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton

Tire punctures and wheel damage can be a real bummer for your customers. It seems like they always happen at the worst times.

You want customers with tire punctures and other damage to trust your shop to get them back home safely. Whether future tire repair service is offered as part of a new tire purchase or as a standalone service, these basic procedures must be done correctly to avoid liability and to keep customers rolling smoothly.

In this Tire Review Continental Tire Garage Studio video, we talk about why having the total tire repair package will set you apart and build your reputation with potential and current customers.

Offering a complete lineup of tire services can keep customers from seeking repairs elsewhere. By including puncture repair and wheel care as tire repair service offerings, customers will know that your shop has the complete tire package.

While puncture repairs themselves may not be that profitable, dealers who offer the service can build customer loyalty, interface with new customers who may find themselves with an unexpected flat and offer added value by including free puncture repair.

Depending on the puncture and other variables, tire repair may also be sold as a viable alternative to a new tire purchase, which could provide significant savings to the customer.

We have talked a lot about customer education recently, and education is still key when performing a proper repair. This includes why and how the service will be performed and setting expectations of the labor and time required for this type of repair.

When performing puncture repair, make sure to remember and use the guidelines established by the U.S. Tire Manufacturers Association. When you remove the tire from the rim, conduct a thorough inspection and cleaning inside the tire, followed by the patch and plug repair.

Garage Studio
What to Know About Multi-Piston Brake Calipers

Many high-performance vehicles come equipped with multi-piston calipers that need special attention during a brake job.

Madeleine Winer
By Madeleine Winer

Most import and domestic vehicles come factory equipped with single-piston brake calipers. However, most high-performance vehicles come equipped with multi-piston calipers, including many import cars that need special attention during a brake job.

In this Tire Review Continental Tire Garage Studio video, we dive in deeper into what you need to know about these unique calipers.

When You Should Change Tire Inflation Pressure on the Placard

In this Continental Tire Garage Studio video, we explain when you should change pressure to suit your customer's tire choice.

By Madeleine Winer
Tire-Inflation-placard-pressure-change
Educate Your Customers to Build a Trustworthy Relationship

In this Continental Tire Garage Studio video, we talk about how tire dealers across the country build trust with customers.

By Christian Hinton
What Do Tire Wear Patterns Mean?

From previous videos, you know that tire tread wear patterns can be clues to other things going on with the vehicle. In this Tire Review Continental Tire Garage Studio video, we look at some suspension components that a tire's tread might be sending a message about.

By Madeleine Winer
Reading Tire Wear Patterns

Maddie Winer, Tire Detective on the case. Did you know that just by looking at a tire, its tread wear patterns can tell you if the alignment angles, inflation and suspension components are within specification?

By Madeleine Winer

'New Culture,' Dealer Commitment to Fuel Nexen Tire's Growth

Hear what Nexen Tire executives have to say about the tire industry, supply chain and what dealers can expect from the company this year.

By Madeleine Winer
Nexen-Tire-John-Hagan-exec-VP-Sales
Matt Leeper Joins Tire Distributors of Georgia

Matt Leeper has joined Tire Distributors of Georgia (TDG) as its vice president of sales and vendor relations.

By Madeleine Winer
Tire Distributors of Georgia Matt Leeper
T.J. Tennent Turns His Passion Into Unending Tire Forensics Opportunities

Law enforcement officers across the world know T.J. Tennent and his cherry red Ferrari well, with many of them working to track him down even now, as you read these words. That said, you won't find any "Wanted" posters of him at any police stations – or if you do, it's simply a sign that

By David Sickels
Tj Tennent
Top Shop Nominations Now Open!

Know a tire dealer that is the "best of the best" at what they do? Nominate them for the 2023 Top Shop Award, presented by Coats.

By Madeleine Winer
Telle-Team-TIA-Honors