Chapel Hill Tire Recognized for Automotive Service Excellence

Chapel Hill Tire announced its locations have been recognized for outstanding service and education standards. The company said its Crabtree Valley and Woodcroft stores have achieved the recognition as part of the National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence’s (ASE) Blue Seal Program, which is only awarded to stores where at least 75% of technicians performing diagnosis and repairs are ASE certified and each area of service offered in the shop is covered by at least one ASE-certified technician.

“This recognition signifies these stores’ commitment to exceptional service and expertise in the automotive industry,” said Chapel Hill Tire Owner Marc Pons.

“In the Woodcroft store, we have outstanding team members who have received notable certifications,” Pons said. “As for the Crabtree store, we are pleased to have five ASE-certified technicians ensuring that our customers receive top-notch service. We couldn’t be more proud of the work this team has put into achieving the highest levels of automotive certification excellence.”