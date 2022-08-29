Connect with us
CEAT-implement-tires-1400

News

BKT, CEAT and Titan Exhibit at the Farm Progress Show 2022

Christian Hinton

on

BKT, CEAT and Titan International will be participating in the 2022 Farm Progress Show in Boone, Iowa, from August 30 to September 1.

The BKT booth in the Northwest Quadrant will showcase two Monster Jam trucks – ready for any photo opportunities – together with a large selection of BKT tires and the BKT branded ATV. BKT says several products will be on display including the Agrimax V-Flecto featuring VF technology, which allows your farm machinery to carry heavier loads with reduced inflation pressure. BKT says the tire is designed to improve the performance of high-power tractors, whereas the IF technology is characterized in the RIB 713, a steel-belted tire for implements.

These products can carry heavier loads with lower pressures to help limit the compaction of agricultural soil, preserve the well-being of crops and increase crop yield, says BKT.

CEAT

CEAT says its Torquemax VF will be one of the highlights of its booth. Designed for high-power tractors and offering VF technology, CEAT says the Torquemax is now available for a larger number of tractors with the launch of the VF800/70R38 size.

The CEAT Yieldmax, now available in the 800/65R32 size, will also be on display at the Farm Progress Show. The Yieldmax offers increased load carrying capacity to support larger combines, as well as high traction and stability, CEAT says.

With these new additions, CEAT says it hopes to enable farms of all sizes to take advantage of the latest Ag tire technologies

Titan

Titan is expected to introduce its newest tire technology, Ultimate Flex Technology, at Farm Progress 2022. Titan says UFT tires will allow farmers to quickly replace any sprayer tire without having to worry about what other standard, IF or VF tires are on the other wheel positions. It will also allow dealers and OEMs to reduce quantities and complexities in their inventory, the tiremaker says.

Titan says UFT tires can be set up to fit the customer’s application and field conditions. For instance, if a customer is running a sprayer with a 1,200-gallon tank they can have the inflation pressure set to 78 psi like a conventional tire. However, if they are looking to decrease ground-bearing pressure, they may want to set the pressure to 64 psi, which would be similar to an IF tire, or 50 psi for a VF tire.

Own a Car Fresno

Own a Car Fresno
Contact: jamil alashkarPhone: 5594353600
5788 N Blackstone Ave, Fresno, Fresno CA 93710
Learn More

Webinars

POPULAR POSTS

