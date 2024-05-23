 Bridgestone develops Potenza Sport tires for Maserati's all-electric SUV

The Maserati Grecale Folgore was designed and produced in Italy, as were its bespoke Bridgestone Potenza Sport Enliten tires.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
Published:
Maserati_Grecale_Folgore_Bridgestone

Bridgestone Americas (Bridgestone) has been chosen by Maserati to develop bespoke 20” tires for its first all-electric SUV, the Maserati Grecale Folgore. After recent collaborations including fitments for the Maserati MC20 supercar and the Maserati Grecale, Maserati looked to Bridgestone for an EV tire and Bridgestone developed the Bridgestone Potenza Sport Enliten tires, its flagship ultra-high performance tire.

The manufacturer said its Bridgestone Potenza Sport Enliten tire has been custom engineered to keep Maserati Grecale Folgore drivers in control with handling performance in challenging conditions on both dry and wet surfaces. Bridgestone said the bespoke tire delivers against the Maserati Grecale Folgore’s specific needs and enhances its performance thanks to the use of Enliten technology, Bridgestone’s approach to tire development. This combination of multiple technologies provides safety and tire performance for Maserati Grecale Folgore drivers, while improving the sustainability characteristics of the tire, the manufacturer said.

Alongside this long-term partnership, Bridgestone said it and Maserati also share a strong commitment to electrification. The Bridgestone tire specifically developed for the new Maserati Grecale Folgore delivers very low rolling resistance performance—achieving an EU label A-grade—to extend the Maserati Grecale Folgore’s 500 km (approx. 310 miles) range.

Bridgestone said it is pioneering premium tires and tire technologies for EVs, as well as dedicated fleet and mobility solutions, while partnering with leading EV manufacturers and developing an EV-ready retail and service network. On its side, Maserati said it has a commitment to produce electric versions of all its models by 2025 and full-electric vehicles alone by 2028.

“The Grecale Folgore is a historic launch for Maserati on its pioneering electrification journey, and we’re very proud to help bring its performance to life with Bridgestone tires,” Steven De Bock, VP of OE at Bridgestone EMEA, said. “We both have a strong commitment to accelerate the transition to electric vehicles; it’s a great moment to see our collaboration break new ground in electric mobility.”

