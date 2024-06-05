Ralson Tire North America debuts RTR71 commercial truck tire

Ralson Tire North America introduced the RTR71 commercial truck tire in the US. According to Ralson Tire, the RTR71 is built tough for spread axle trailer use, and features a robust casing design to resist cuts and chips. Other features include:

16/32 in. of tread to handle high scrub and severe torque conditions;

Corrugated cooling fins ensure better heat dissipation for increased casing life;

A chamfered solid shoulder counters lateral forces in high scrub applications for even shoulder wear;

A balanced rib ratio evenly distributes pressure for high mileage and drive comfort; and

a wide 4-belt package to provide uniform ground contact for impact absorption and casing retreadability.

Ralson says the RTR71, which is backed by a seven year, three retread warranty, is initially available in the 11R22.5 and 295/75R22.5 sizes.

Ralson commercial truck tires are produced in its 1 million sq.-ft. in Indore, India. The plant has current capacity to produce 1 million TBR tires per year.