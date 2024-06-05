 Ralson Tire North America debuts RTR71 commercial truck tire

Ralson Tire North America debuts RTR71 commercial truck tire

The RTR71 is built tough for spread axle trailer use, and features a robust casing design to resist cuts and chips.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
Ralson-RTR71

Ralson Tire North America introduced the RTR71 commercial truck tire in the US. According to Ralson Tire, the RTR71 is built tough for spread axle trailer use, and features a robust casing design to resist cuts and chips. Other features include:

  • 16/32 in. of tread to handle high scrub and severe torque conditions;
  • Corrugated cooling fins ensure better heat dissipation for increased casing life;
  • A chamfered solid shoulder counters lateral forces in high scrub applications for even shoulder wear;
  • A balanced rib ratio evenly distributes pressure for high mileage and drive comfort; and
  • a wide 4-belt package to provide uniform ground contact for impact absorption and casing retreadability.

Ralson says the RTR71, which is backed by a seven year, three retread warranty, is initially available in the 11R22.5 and 295/75R22.5 sizes.

Ralson commercial truck tires are produced in its 1 million sq.-ft. in Indore, India. The plant has current capacity to produce 1 million TBR tires per year.

