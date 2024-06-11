Apollo Tyres expands Vredestein Pinza HT and Ultrac Vorti i sizes

Apollo Tyres has expanded Vredestein’s range for premium and luxury SUVs. Vredestein Pinza HT, a global product, has been introduced for the premium SUVs in India in 16-18 in. sizes, while the existing Vredestein Ultrac Vorti i has been expanded for luxury SUVs by introducing it in 21- and 22-in. sizes.

The ultra ultra-high performance (UUHP) Vredestein Ultrac Vorti i will be the first tires to be produced in India, in higher sizes. The Ultrac Vorti i, in 21 and 22 in., is targeted for fitment in vehicles like Mercedes GLS, Lamborghini Urus, Porshe Macan, G Wagon, Range Rover Sports, etc, Apollo said. The Vredestein Pinza HT won the good design award from Chicago Athenaeum Museum of Architecture and Design. Apollo said the Pinza HT would be available for fitment in vehicles like Toyota Fortuner, new-gen Tata Safari and Mahindra Scorpio N, along with previous generation Scorpio and Safari.

“With the ‘YOLO’ generation driving the growth in the premium and luxury SUV segment in India, this is the right time for us to expand the Vredestein range catering to these segments,” Rajesh Dahiya, VP, sales and service, Apollo Tyres, said. “The designer and ultra-high performance tires from Vredestein will accentuate the vehicle’s appearance, which is considered as an extension of the lifestyle of the young professionals.”

The Vredestein Pinza HT has been developed keeping the comfort and safety of the driver in mind, with maximum wear life and durability, and with a uniquely designed visual identity, according to Apollo. Large and independent staggered tread blocks are designed to deliver better cornering stability with improved noise and pass-through notches, dense sipes and large circumferential grooves help evacuate water, with better grip on slippery or wet road conditions. the company said a special tread compound is also applied for all-season performance.