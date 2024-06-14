 ZC Rubber unveils new EV series and EV editions of Westlake and Goodride tires

EV Bizz

ZC Rubber unveils new EV series and EV editions of Westlake and Goodride tires

ZC Rubber introduced the Westlake ZuperAce EV, alongside the EV editions of Westlake ZuperAce Z-007 EV Ready and Goodride Solmax 1 EV Ready.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
Published:
ZC-Rubber-EV-tire-lineup

ZC Rubber launched its latest EV tire lineup at The Tire Cologne 2024. With the theme “E-Mobility Is Coming Your Way,” ZC Rubber introduced three products, including the Westlake ZuperAce EV, alongside the upgraded EV editions of Westlake ZuperAce Z-007 EV Ready and Goodride Solmax 1 EV Ready.

The unveiling of the Westlake ZuperAce EV featured ZC Rubber’s Vice President, Zhiqiang Jiang and Henry Shen, alongside Arsenal soccer star, Robert Pirès. The manufacturer said the joint appearance underscored the tire’s features and highlighted the partnership between ZC Rubber and Arsenal.

Engineered specifically for professional electric vehicle applications, the Westlake ZuperAce EV showcases technologies aimed at elevating the EV driving experience while prioritizing environmental sustainability, according to ZC Rubber.

Innovations include Zuper-Silent technology, utilizing noise-absorbing foam, 3D noise control sound bolts, and an anechoic chamber design to effectively reduce tire noise, ZC Rubber said. The tire also features BPOT technology, ensuring handling with a 5% larger contact area at high speeds compared to conventional tires. Additionally, the Westlake ZuperAce EV was made using the DMOT design theory and Gen II Hybrid Silane tread compound, reducing rolling resistance and increasing mileage by 10%, the company said.

Building on the Westlake ZuperAce Z-007 and the Goodride Solmax 1, ZC Rubber introduced two upgraded EV editions: the Westlake ZuperAce Z-007 EV Ready and the Goodride Solmax 1 EV Ready. The manufacturer said the new EV Ready series builds on the dry and wet performance of its predecessors while integrating environmental properties and comfort characteristics. These tires feature upgraded EV tread compound technology, engineered to reduce rolling resistance while maintaining high mileage and enhancing overall performance.

“Our new EV tire series represents years of dedicated effort by our team, specifically designed to meet the demands of the electric vehicle market,” Jiang said. “We are committed to enhancing tire performance, safety, and comfort while ensuring outstanding environmental protection and energy-saving features. Looking ahead, we will continue to innovate and introduce more high-performance products to meet the expectations of users worldwide.”

Last-mile delivery demand continues to grow, boosting the tire market

Tire dealers are in an ideal position to grow their commercial business and increase profits.

Denise Koeth
By Denise Koeth
As senior contributing editor of Tire Review magazine, Denise writes the magazine’s Marketing Matters column, focused on uncovering fresh, new marketing ideas for tire dealers, as well as helping readers get more out of their existing marketing promotion efforts. She also contributes various cover features and special assignments. Prior to joining Tire Review in 2007, the University of Akron graduate served as feature section writer and news reporter for the Medina Gazette and was a reporter for the Barberton Herald, both located in the Akron area.
Published:
light-duty-last-mile-1400

It’s no surprise that consumers still value the convenience of online shopping and home delivery of countless products. What had already been trending upward prior to the pandemic exploded in 2020, when additional demand from homebound consumers drove retailers to deliver more, faster. The trend is here to stay, significantly affecting the last-mile delivery (LMD) tire landscape.

Read Full Article

