TGI brings Duramás radial truck tires to the U.S. market

Tire Group International (TGI) is introducing its Duramás radial truck tires to the U.S. market. According to TGI, Duramás TBR tires have been tested for over a decade around the globe, in countries where overloading and poor road conditions are the norm.

“The name says it all, Duramás, they just last longer,” Joaquin Gonzalez Jr, president of Tire Group International said. “Duramás has bridged the gap between value and quality where the rubber meets the road. Many truck tire brands have gone about lowering cost by just reducing tire weights with little emphasis on quality and the characteristics that deliver the performance demanded by drivers. Duramás stands apart from those entry-level brands and delivers a robust solution for fleet owners. Duramás is the perfect complement to our Cosmo TBR line, giving us a one-two punch in terms of quality and price.”

Duramás tires are manufactured in a modern industry 4.0 plant that combines technology with construction methods to deliver a tire that provides performance under varying road conditions, ensuring safety and efficiency for truck drivers across the country, TGI said.