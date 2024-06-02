Yokohama to supply Advan Sport V107 tires for BMW X7 SAV

Yokohama Rubber is supplying its Advan Sport V107 tires to the BMW Group as an original equipment (OE) on the BMW X7 Sports Activity Vehicle (SAV) and the BMW XM Plug-in-Hybrid SAV, currently available from the German automaker. Three types of size combinations will be supplied: HL275/35R23 108Y (front) and HL315/30R23 111Y (rear), common to the BMW X7 and BMW XM, as well as 275/45R21 110Y (front) and 315/40R21 115Y (rear), and 275/40R22 107Y (front) and 315/35R22 111Y (rear) for the BMW XM. The 22-inch size tires for the BMW XM are supplied with either performance specifications or high-performance specifications, Yokohama Rubber said.

The Advan Sport V107 tires being supplied to the BMW Group were jointly developed with the automaker, according to Yokohama Rubber. The manufacturer said while employing a specialized tread pattern to combine its pass-by acceleration noise performance with steering stability and using a specially-tuned compound, its original Mound Profile technology ensures more uniform surface contact that further contributes to its dry performance and wear resistance. The tire’s profile has also been optimized while adopting a structure with a specialized design to support the load of large SUVs, and a sidewall design with reduced surface unevenness to improve the aerodynamic performance. BMW Group cars use OE tires from a select group of tire manufacturers, and the sidewall of all selected tires bear BMW’s star mark symbol of approval.

The HL275/35R23 108Y and HL315/30R23 111Y sizes for the BMW X7 and BMW XM are HLC tires that can accommodate new-generation vehicles with heavy vehicle weights, such as large SUVs and EVs which are loaded with large-capacity batteries, and bear an “HL” symbol before the tire size, Yokohama Rubber said. These sizes use new specialized profiles that allow them to withstand high loads while achieving a balance with other aspects of performance.

The high-performance specifications for the 22-inch size intended for the BMW XM include the use of a high-grip compound, and also adopt a specially-tuned structure to balance both wear resistance and high-speed durability when driving on the race track, according to Yokohama. The tire sidewalls bear a “I” before the star mark to distinguish them from tires with performance specifications having the same size.