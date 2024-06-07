 Turbo Wholesale Tires launches Lexani Volt-EC EV tire - Tire Review Magazine

Turbo Wholesale Tires launches Lexani Volt-EC EV tire

The company said these ultra-low rolling resistance tires help extend the range in EVs while performing well in wet weather conditions.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
Turbo-Wholesale-Tires-open-house-volec-ev-lexani

Through its proprietary brand Lexani Tires, Turbo Wholesale Tires launched the new Volt-EC EV tire with vehicles like the Tesla Model 3, Ford Mustang Mach-E, Toyota Prius and Chevy Volt in mind. The company said these ultra-low rolling resistance tires help extend the range in electric vehicles while performing well in wet weather conditions. The design ensures a quiet and comfortable ride with over 20 tire sizes to choose from all backed by a 40,000 mile warranty, Turbo said.

“The new Volt-EC line is one more very exciting part of what we’ve been referring to as our ‘diversified strategy,’ which is just a way of saying that we are doing things to make Lexani brand different and better,” Phillip Kane, Turbo CEO, said. “That results in greater brand value which is what the customers who sell our tires and the consumers who buy them truly care about anyway.”

The Volt-EC tires are available for purchase at any local Lexani stocking tire dealer or visit here to learn more.

Bridgestone Americas (Bridgestone) has produced a Firestone Firehawk Indy 500 race tire that incorporates two monomers sourced from the waste residue of palm oil processing. The bio-styrene and butadiene monomers included in this year’s race tires are certified by the International Sustainability and Carbon Certification (ISCC) for the transparency and traceability of sustainable raw materials throughout the supply chain, the company said.

