 Continental equips the Chevrolet Traverse with OE tires from its CrossContact series

Continental received worldwide original equipment (OE) approval for the CrossContact LX 20 in 20 and 22 inch sizes.

Christian Hinton
Christian Hinton
Continental_PP_Crosscontact-lx20

Chevrolet will be equipping Continental tires from its CrossContact series for the 2024 Traverse SUV from the CrossContact series. Continental received worldwide original equipment (OE) approval for the CrossContact LX 20 in 20- and 22-in. sizes.

According to Continental, the CrossContact LX 20 offers short braking distances and high noise comfort.

SUVs such as the Chevrolet Traverse place high demands on tires, Chevrolet said. Continental said the CrossContaxt LX 20 has a special tread pattern that ensures low rolling resistance, improving overall fuel efficiency and improved tread wear that extends tire life. The manufacturer also said the uniform sipe arrangement of the tread reduces noise for a high level of driving comfort.

This tire line is approved in the following sizes for the 2024 version of the Chevrolet Traverse in numerous countries:

  • CrossContact LX20, 275/45 R22 108 V;
  • CrossContact LX20, 255/55 R20 107 H.

