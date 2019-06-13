Bridgestone Dueler Tires To Come OE on 2020 Jeep Gladiator

Bridgestone Americas’ Dueler tire line is specified as original equipment on select models of the all-new 2020 Jeep Gladiator midsized truck.

The Bridgestone Dueler A/T RH-S tire is available on the Sport and Sport S models of the Jeep Gladiator. The Dueler H/T 685 tire from Bridgestone is available on the Sport, Sport S and Overland models of the Jeep Gladiator and provides confident traction in wet, dry and snowy conditions, Bridgestone says.

“The all-new Jeep Gladiator is an iconic vehicle that demands best-in-class tire performance,” said Shannon Quinn, president, original equipment tire sales, U.S. and Canada, Bridgestone Americas Tire Operations. “We designed our Bridgestone Dueler tire fitments to enhance the driving experience of each model of the Jeep Gladiator, giving drivers of this unique vehicle maximum capability and versatility.”

According to Bridgestone, the Dueler H/T 685 tire is engineered to deliver durable performance on tough terrain, while also providing a comfortable ride for daily drivers. The Bridgestone Dueler A/T RH-S tire is designed for all-terrain performance in a variety of on- and off-highway driving conditions, Bridgestone says.

Bridgestone Dueler H/T 685 and Dueler A/T RH-S tires are available in size 245/75R17 for standard 2020 Jeep Gladiator Sport and Sport S models. The Bridgestone Dueler H/T 685 tire is available in size 255/70R18 for the standard 2020 Jeep Gladiator Overland model.