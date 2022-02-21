Connect with us
Advertisement

Garage Studio

Testing for Brake Rotor Quality

Madeleine Winer

on

Watch Video Distraction Free
Advertisement

When it comes to making brake rotors, there’s a lot that goes into testing them to ensure the internal structure, metallurgy and performance of the rotor is in good working order. One aftermarket rotor testing procedure can help ensure that the brake rotor is in tip-top shape.

Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

That procedure is titled the J2928 Brake Rotor Thermal Cracking Procedure for Vehicles below 4,540 kg GVWR. Wow, what a name! The Society of Automotive Engineers (SAE) has approved this test to measure brake rotor thermal cracking under specific conditions.

This document merged together current industry tests and best practices, and the goal was to create a standardized test that could evaluate the aftermarket rotor’s ability to resist cracking using a dynamometer since rotors have to be able to withstand thousands of heat cycles without cracking or structural failure.

The procedures of the test, called the SAE J2928 for short, subjects a rotor to 150 heat cycles. A heat cycle is when a rotor is cold and then brought to a high temperature. During the heat cycle, a rotor will expand and contract, which can create fatigue in a rotor that can cause cracking and structural failure.

Advertisement

The rotor is inspected during the 150 heat cycles, which includes a dimension check and an inspection for damage. The goal of the test is to thermally and mechanically stress the rotor so any issues with the metallurgy or structure are exposed.

The J2928 also covers how to document and classify cracks, and unlike a USDA-grade or movie rating, this test is just a document and recommended procedures, and it is then up to the industry to adopt and embrace these tests.

Comparing and evaluating rotor manufacturers as well as adding consistency and accountability could benefit the supply chain and shops directly. It helps everyone in the supply chain speak the same language and sets criteria for measuring aftermarket motors.

Advertisement
In this article:,
Click to comment

Garage Studio: Using Data To Price Out Tires

Garage Studio: Creating A Positive Work Environment For Your Employees

Garage Studio: How Tread Depth Affects a Vehicle’s Handling

Garage Studio: The Difference Between Tire Tread Patterns

Advertisement

on

Testing for Brake Rotor Quality

on

Richard Petty: The Evolution of Race Tire Tech & Tire Testing

on

Richard Petty Details the Historic Builds He's Working on with Continental

on

Tech IQ: Getting Rid of Code P0315
Connect with us

Trending Now

Products: Lucas Oil Unveils New Tire Inflator

Tires: The Science Behind Tread Depth on Passenger Tires

Tires: Bridgestone Teases Touring, UHP Tires for 2022

Tires: Five Tire Trends for 2021

Service: Performing an ADAS Sensor Calibration on an ICC Sensor [video]

Digital Edition

Current Pocast
play
Tire Industry Pros Share Their Top Motivators for Success

Podcasts

Buyer's Guide

Supplier Spotlight

GT Radial

GT Radial
Contact: Ruby VizcainoPhone: 8664884737
10404 Sixth Street, Rancho Cucamonga California 91730
Learn More

Webinars

POPULAR POSTS

Garage Studio

Relationship Between Tire Tread Depth And Rolling Resistance

Garage Studio

The Difference Between Tire Tread Patterns

Garage Studio

How Tread Depth Affects a Vehicle’s Handling
Richard Petty Petty's Garage Performance Richard Petty Petty's Garage Performance

Garage Studio

Richard Petty Details the Historic Builds He’s Working on with Continental
Connect
Tire Review Magazine