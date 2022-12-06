BKT Highlights Ridemax Radial Floatation Tire for AG, Tank Trucks and Spreaders

Modern farming implies the use of heavy implements such as spreaders, or tank trucks, and other trailers to do their job in the fields and to travel from one plot of land to another. Different tasks, different conditions, different needs. This a dilemma for many farmers when it comes to choosing the right tire to cope with completely different requirements on the road and in the fields. And how can a tire float over loose soil or grassland, provide traction on the road, carry heavy loads, and avoid soil compaction?

Advertisement

BKT, the multinational off-highway tire manufacturer from India, has developed the Ridemax FL 615, a radial flotation tire that is suitable for the free-rolling wheels of trailers, tankers and spreaders. Ridemax FL 615 has a steel-belted structure that provides high puncture resistance along with increased durability and high load capacity, the company noted. The rounded shoulder and large footprint area ensure reduced soil compaction making the tire an ideal partner for operations on grassland. In addition, low rolling resistance and top self-cleaning properties round up it is suitable for transport applications with heavy loads and weights. The Ridemax FL 615 can cope with the increasing distance between plots and protect the soil at the same time.

Advertisement