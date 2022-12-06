fbpx
Connect with us

OTR/Ag/Specialty Tires

BKT Highlights Ridemax Radial Floatation Tire for AG, Tank Trucks and Spreaders

Advertisement
Tire Review Staff

on

Modern farming implies the use of heavy implements such as spreaders, or tank trucks, and other trailers to do their job in the fields and to travel from one plot of land to another. Different tasks, different conditions, different needs. This a dilemma for many farmers when it comes to choosing the right tire to cope with completely different requirements on the road and in the fields. And how can a tire float over loose soil or grassland, provide traction on the road, carry heavy loads, and avoid soil compaction?

Advertisement

BKT, the multinational off-highway tire manufacturer from India, has developed the Ridemax FL 615, a radial flotation tire that is suitable for the free-rolling wheels of trailers, tankers and spreaders. Ridemax FL 615 has a steel-belted structure that provides high puncture resistance along with increased durability and high load capacity, the company noted. The rounded shoulder and large footprint area ensure reduced soil compaction making the tire an ideal partner for operations on grassland.

In addition, low rolling resistance and top self-cleaning properties round up it is suitable for transport applications with heavy loads and weights. The Ridemax FL 615 can cope with the increasing distance between plots and protect the soil at the same time.

Advertisement

RIDEMAX FL 615 is presently available in size 800/65 R 32.

Advertisement
In this article:, ,
Click to comment

OTR/Ag/Specialty Tires: BKT Introduces the New Multimax MP 538

OTR/Ag/Specialty Tires: GRI Launches Earth Series of Radial Agriculture Tires

OTR/Ag/Specialty Tires: When is it Time to Replace an Ag Tire?

OTR/Ag/Specialty Tires: Michelin Improves MichelinX Mine D2 Extra Load Mining Tire

Advertisement

on

BKT Highlights Ridemax Radial Floatation Tire for AG, Tank Trucks and Spreaders

on

Maxam Tire Adds New Sizes to its Ag Tires Family

on

Yokohama Off-Highway Introduces New Skid Steer Radial Tire

on

Maxam Tire Adds the MS700 to its Industrial Tire Series
Connect with us

Trending Now

Service: Tips for Servicing Tires with Rim Guards

Tires: Michelin Launches Defender 2 Tires for CUVs and Passenger Cars

TPMS: Five Common Mistakes that Make TPMS Unprofitable

TPMS: Tips for Turning Off the TPMS Light

Garage Studio: The Difference Between A/T, R/T and M/T Tires

Digital Edition

Podcasts

Buyer's Guide

Supplier Spotlight

ATEQ TPMS Tools, LC

ATEQ TPMS Tools, LC
Phone: 888-621-8767
35990 Industrial Rd., Livonia MI 48150
Learn More

Webinars

POPULAR POSTS

Connect
Tire Review Magazine