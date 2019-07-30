News/BKT
July 30, 2019

BKT Again Named the Official Tire Manufacturer for Monster Jam

BKT_MonsterJam

Monster Jam will be held at Antwerps Sportpaleis in Antwerp, Belgium Sept. 7 and 8, and BKT is the official and exclusive tire manufacturer for the sixth year in a row based on an agreement signed in 2014 with Feld Motor Sports, the promoter of the show.

BKT has developed a 66-in. tire for all monster trucks with a shoulder design that allows for bouncing back at the moment of the impact regaining rapidly stability, the company says. BKT added the hard and rigid sidewall avoids cuts and breakage in addition to major impact adsorption, and the special lug design provides traction on both hard and soft surfaces.

