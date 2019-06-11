Products/BKT
June 11, 2019

BKT Introduces New Earthmax SR 423 Size at Automechanika

Tire Review Staff

Tire Review Staff

BKT debuted the new 12.00 R 24-size of the Earthmax SR 423 tire at this year’s Automechanika in Dubai. The tire, which has been engineered for tipper trucks and dumpers operating both on- and off-the-road, is a product that is popular in the Middle East, BKT says.

The tire is also available in two other sizes, 10.00 R 20 and 11.00 R 20. According to the company, the tread pattern with non-directional lugs provides excellent traction on any terrain and the large shoulder minimizes the risk of cuts and chips.

In addition, the company says the all-steel casing structure provides great resistance and durability leading to a longer product life-cycle. BKT added the Earthmax SR 423 has been designed for increased load capacity.

