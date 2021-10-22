Connect with us

News

Auto Value, Bumper to Bumper Name Technician of the Year

Jeff Weller of Auto Fix, LLC was named 2021 Technician of the Year after achieving the highest score on a custom ASE exam.

Advertisement
Danielle Hess

on

Auto Value and Bumper to Bumper have named Jeff Weller of Auto Fix, LLC in Henning, Minnesota, the 2021 Technician of the Year. Weller achieved the highest score on a custom ASE exam beating out a dozen other U.S. finalists in San Antonio Oct. 8 during the Auto Value and Bumper to Bumper Technician of the Year finalist trip, the Aftermarket Auto Parts Alliance said.

Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

Auto Fix, LLC is an Auto Value Certified Service Center and customer of Automotive Parts Headquarters.

Weller was one of 12 U.S. finalists in attendance at the Technician of the Year event. He and the other finalists and their guests traveled to San Antonio Oct. 7-10 for a weekend of camaraderie and fun to celebrate their accomplishments while competing for the sole title of Tech of the Year, the Alliance said.

The group was also joined by the Canadian Auto Value Technician of the Year Cody Carnahan of OK Tire Park Street, an Auto Electric Service certified service center customer in Regina, Saskatchewan, Canada, and the Auto Value Latin America Technician of the Year Angel Alberto Hernández Recinos of Autoservicio Del Valle, a customer of Triple A Autopartes, in San Pedro Sula, Honduras.

Advertisement

The group flew into San Antonio on Thursday, Oct. 7, for a welcome reception and dinner at the Texas Rangers’ Museum and Buckhorn Saloon. Friday morning, after taking the 90-minute custom ASE exam in the morning, the technicians and their guest were treated a private IMAX screening of the movie, “Alamo: Price of Freedom,” followed by lunch at the Lone Star Café across from the Alamo. The group closed out the day with a River Walk boat tour and dinner at the iconic Casa Rio restaurant. Saturday, all of the finalists were welcomed to the Tejas Rodeo in Bulverde where they enjoyed another VIP reception and dinner, the Alliance said.

Advertisement

The culmination of the event occurred right before the rodeo when all of the finalists took to the dirt and were presented with customized Auto Value and Bumper to Bumper Technician of the Year finalist belt buckles. JC Washbish, vice president of sales and marketing for the Aftermarket Auto Parts Alliance, Inc., joined the group in a historic, late 19th-century stagecoach presenting Weller with the grand prize belt buckle.

Weller’s score of 90 out of 100 possible points earned him the title, $2,500, and a trip to the ASE Awards Ceremony in Phoenix, Ariz., this November to represent all of Auto Value and Bumper to Bumper Certified Service Center locations and technicians, the Alliance aid.

Advertisement

Finalists were selected by their Auto Value and Bumper to Bumper suppliers based on several criteria, including ASE certification, status as a Certified Service Center, training, personal biographies, and letters of recommendation.

Advertisement
In this article:, , ,
Click to comment

News: Yokohama Announces Price Increases

News: Nokian Tyres Sets Sales Record in Q1 2021

News: Napa Auto Parts Joins TBC Corporation’s Aligned in Hope Effort

News: TireHub CEO Leaves; VP of Sales & Marketing Named Interim CEO

Advertisement

on

Auto Value, Bumper to Bumper Name Technician of the Year

on

Tire Ladies Take the Spotlight at Women of Tire Pros Event

on

Two Singer-Songwriters to Perform at TIA Anniversary Event

on

Radar Tires Hits 10 Years Supporting Breast Cancer Research
Connect with us

Garage Studio

Trending Now

Passenger/Light Truck: Hercules Tires’ New Terra Trac ATX Now Available

Business Operations: Setting Up for Success: The Importance of Onboarding New Employees

Service: Goodyear Launches New Purchase Options for CheckPoint Devices

Commercial Tires: Hercules Tires Launches Two New Strong Guard Truck Tires

TPMS: Torque and TPMS: What Technicians Need to Know

Digital Edition

Current Pocast
play
Hunter's John Zentz on How Dealers Can Win in Today's Market

Podcasts

Buyer's Guide

Supplier Spotlight

International Marketing Inc. (IMI)

International Marketing Inc. (IMI)
Contact: Derek ForneyPhone: 717-264-5819Fax: 717-264-5483
Professional Arts Bldg., Ste. C, PO Box B, Chambersburg PA 17201
Learn More

Webinars

POPULAR POSTS

People

‘Rusty’ Rovere, Owner of Dale’s Tire, Dies at Age 72

News

VIP Tires & Service Unveils Newly Renovated Auburn Location
AdobeStock Driving Photo 1400 AdobeStock Driving Photo 1400

News

Hankook Survey Shows Drivers Are Hitting the Road Less
Ted Becker Interim TireHub CEO Ted Becker Interim TireHub CEO

News

TireHub CEO Leaves; VP of Sales & Marketing Named Interim CEO
Connect
Tire Review Magazine