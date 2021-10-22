Auto Value, Bumper to Bumper Name Technician of the Year

Auto Value and Bumper to Bumper have named Jeff Weller of Auto Fix, LLC in Henning, Minnesota, the 2021 Technician of the Year. Weller achieved the highest score on a custom ASE exam beating out a dozen other U.S. finalists in San Antonio Oct. 8 during the Auto Value and Bumper to Bumper Technician of the Year finalist trip, the Aftermarket Auto Parts Alliance said.

Auto Fix, LLC is an Auto Value Certified Service Center and customer of Automotive Parts Headquarters. Weller was one of 12 U.S. finalists in attendance at the Technician of the Year event. He and the other finalists and their guests traveled to San Antonio Oct. 7-10 for a weekend of camaraderie and fun to celebrate their accomplishments while competing for the sole title of Tech of the Year, the Alliance said. The group was also joined by the Canadian Auto Value Technician of the Year Cody Carnahan of OK Tire Park Street, an Auto Electric Service certified service center customer in Regina, Saskatchewan, Canada, and the Auto Value Latin America Technician of the Year Angel Alberto Hernández Recinos of Autoservicio Del Valle, a customer of Triple A Autopartes, in San Pedro Sula, Honduras.

The group flew into San Antonio on Thursday, Oct. 7, for a welcome reception and dinner at the Texas Rangers’ Museum and Buckhorn Saloon. Friday morning, after taking the 90-minute custom ASE exam in the morning, the technicians and their guest were treated a private IMAX screening of the movie, “Alamo: Price of Freedom,” followed by lunch at the Lone Star Café across from the Alamo. The group closed out the day with a River Walk boat tour and dinner at the iconic Casa Rio restaurant. Saturday, all of the finalists were welcomed to the Tejas Rodeo in Bulverde where they enjoyed another VIP reception and dinner, the Alliance said.

The culmination of the event occurred right before the rodeo when all of the finalists took to the dirt and were presented with customized Auto Value and Bumper to Bumper Technician of the Year finalist belt buckles. JC Washbish, vice president of sales and marketing for the Aftermarket Auto Parts Alliance, Inc., joined the group in a historic, late 19th-century stagecoach presenting Weller with the grand prize belt buckle. Weller’s score of 90 out of 100 possible points earned him the title, $2,500, and a trip to the ASE Awards Ceremony in Phoenix, Ariz., this November to represent all of Auto Value and Bumper to Bumper Certified Service Center locations and technicians, the Alliance aid.

