ATD’s Tire Pros Expands by 22 Locations

Tire Pros, a subsidiary of American Tire Distributors (ATD), has added 22 new store locations in Arkansas, California, Colorado, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Maryland, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington.
New franchise locations include:
- Monroe’s Tire Pros in Greenbrier, Ark. owned by Rustin and Andrea Standridge
- Cross Tire Pros in Little Rock, Ark. owned by Charles Edens, Kenneth Edens and Kevin Edens
- Imperial Tire Pros in La Mirada, Calif. owned by Arturo Sanchez
- Canyon Lake Auto Tire Pros in Menifee, Calif. owned by Tim Ferguson and Mark Ducharm
- Sullivan’s Tire Pros in Oakhurst, Calif. owned by Michael Sullivan Jr., Jason Cieslinksi and Brian Cieslinski
- Integrity Automotive Tire Pros in Campbell, Calif. and Scotts Valley, Calif. owned by Preet Singh
- Advanced Automotive Services Tire Pros in San Clemente, Calif. owned by Tim Ferguson, Jeff Harris and Mark Ducharm
- Auto Express Tire Pros in Santa Cruz, Calif. owned by Paul Salazar
- Bradley Auto Services Tire Pros in Sun City, Calif. owned by Tim Ferguson, Wendy Ferguson and Mark Ducharm
- Santa Clarita Valley Tire Pros in Valencia, Calif owned by Maurice Starrantino, Karen Starrantino and Adrian Starrantino
- The Shop Automotive Tire Pros in Eckert, Colo. owned by Mel Cook
- Cook’s Tire Pros & Auto Repair in Harrington, Del. and Goldsboro, Md. owned by Candy Cook
- Big T Tire Pros in Avon Park, Fla. owned by Kenneth Futch
- Big Tires and More Tire Pros in Lutz, Fla. owned by Mike Short
- Apex Tire Pros in Wellington, Fla., Lake Worth, Fla., and Delrey Beach, Fla. Owned by Wes Hamilton and Karena Hamilton
- Neighborhood Tire Pros with two locations in Decatur, Ga. and one in Suwanee, Ga. owned by James Baxter
- BP Car Care – Tire Pros in Marietta, Ga. owned by James Baxter
- Big 10 Tire Pros in Clinton, Miss. owned by Marcie N. Noah
- Top Quality Tire Pros in Ashland, Mo. owned by Bill and Laurie Dipietro
- Tredz Central Tire Pros in Cortland, Neb. owned by Ron Preston and Kurt Kechely
- Dick’s Tire Pros in Monahans, Texas owned by Chad Beard and Dee Dee Beard
- Edge Tire Pros in Nephi, Utah owned by Riley Park
- Tire Pros of Vernal in Vernal, Utah owned by Dallen and Greg Foley
- Airport Road Auto Center Tire Pros in Charlottesville, Va. owned by Cid W. Owens and Andrew Baldwin
- Winding Brook Tire Pros-Ruther Glen in Ruther Glen, Va. owned by Shelley J. Greci, Anthony Greci and Andrea L. Greci Ellett
- Ace Auto Repair & Tire Pros in Seattle, Wash. owned by David Pierce and Daniel Yarborough