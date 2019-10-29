Arnott Releases New Air Suspension Compressor for 2006-2013 Mercedes-Benz R-Class

Arnott has introduced a new air suspension compressor for the 2006-2013 Mercedes-Benz R-Class (W251 Chassis).

The Arnott air suspension compressor (P-3281) is a direct replacement for the original OE compressor from Mercedes-Benz. Built to original equipment specifications, the Arnott compressor connects directly into the vehicle’s air lines and electrical connector. This maintenance-free compressor is extensively tested by Arnott engineers to ensure durability along with OE-like performance, functionality and fit, the company says.

The Arnott compressor is assembled with vehicle-specific mounting brackets and reuses the factory isolators and mounting hardware. The product features an integrated air dryer unit, thermal overload protection and an electro-plated finish to prevent corrosion. The aftermarket Mercedes-Benz air suspension compressor is powerful, extremely compact and is backed by Arnott’s warranty.