Products/Arnott
October 23, 2019

Arnott Introduces New Premium Air Suspension Struts for 2016-2018 Tesla

Tire Review Staff

Tire Review Staff,

View bio

Innova Launches RepairSolutions2 Automotive App, OBD Tool Bundle at AAPEX

Yokohama's Avid S34RV Tires Will Be OE on 2020 Chrysler Voyager

CTDA/1-800EveryRim Luncheon is Jan. 29, 2020

Arnott Introduces New Premium Air Suspension Struts for 2016-2018 Tesla

Vredestein's New Tractor Tire Will Be Unveiled at Agritechnica

Goodyear Raises Consumer Tire Prices

TrueCar’s ALG Forecasts New Car Auto Sales Increase for the Third Quarter

Vredestein Wins Gold AutoVision Media Award

Wholesale Tire & Wheel Piloting Breast Cancer Research Program from Omni United/Radar Tires

Continental Celebrates Mississippi Tire Plant Grand Opening

Arnott-AS3380-TeslaAirStrut

Arnott has introduced a new, premium air suspension strut for the front of the 2016-2018 Tesla Model S w/AWD. The new strut is the first part for a Tesla model to be released by Arnott.

The Arnott-engineered AS-3380 features a premium Eibach damper tuned to ride like the OE, Arnott says. The Tesla strut is designed, tested and assembled in the U.S. with Tier 1 components including a multi-ply ContiTech air sleeve, long-lasting O-rings and bump stop, heavy-duty crimping rings and a CNC-machined top mount made from aircraft-quality aluminum, the company added.

The premium product maintains the auto-leveling functionality of the Tesla Model S, which includes lowering the vehicle using air suspension at higher speeds to be more aerodynamic. The universal strut, which fits both the left or right side of the vehicle, is backed by Arnott’s warranty.

Show Full Article