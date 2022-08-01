Connect with us
Advertisement

Garage Studio

Suspension Diagnostics: Where’s That Noise Coming From?

Christian Hinton

on

Advertisement

If you think there may be an issue with your customer’s suspension, one thing is for sure: we all HATE the unnatural noises that come from vehicles – mainly because it is hard to tell what they are initially.

Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

In this Tire Review Continental Tire video, we talk about the source of suspension noises and diagnostics to fix the issue for your customers.

Diagnosing a suspension noise complaint can’t really be completed with any sort of technical diagnostic tools. We have to go way back and use the diagnostic tools of the past: our eyes and ears.

When a potential customer comes in with a suspension noise complaint, make sure to tell them to be detailed with what the noise sounded like and where it came from. If your technicians can replicate the noise, they can fix it. The next step then would be to perform an inspection.

Advertisement

Common diagnosis for suspension issues results from issues with the steering column, upper strut mounts and bushings (among many others).

A steering column issue can be the issue if a customer hears a rattle that varies a bit as the wheel is turned. To diagnose this issue, we suggest trying to turn the steering wheel with the engine off. The steering wheel should have zero play. Try moving the wheel in and out and press on the sides.

If the issue is coming from the upper struts, the customer may hear various knocking noises that go along with bumps in the road. Knocking or popping noises can also occur when the steering is turned. To diagnose this issue, look for separation between the rubber and metal. After you unload the suspension, move the wheels from lock to lock. This can isolate problems with the upper strut mount’s bearings. Any roughness or popping can indicate a problem.

Advertisement

Lastly, suspension issues may originate from bushings that may just be slightly stiff. The customer may hear a knocking noise that occurs when the suspension moves or the vehicle changes direction. We suggest inspecting the bushings for separation of the metal and rubber and look at the rubber for cracks when diagnosing.

Don’t forget to follow us on Instagram and Twitter @Tire_Review and subscribe to our YouTube channel for more tire, service and shop operations videos. Thanks for watching!

Advertisement
In this article:, , ,
Click to comment

Garage Studio: The Real Cost of Cheap Brake Pads

Garage Studio: Factors That Affect a Tire’s Rolling Resistance

Garage Studio: The Trend of Growing Rim Diameters

Garage Studio: The Best Way to Deal With Tire Safety Recalls

Advertisement

on

Suspension Diagnostics: Where’s That Noise Coming From?

on

How to Be Both the Mentor and Mentee

on

Keys to Employee Retention at Your Tire Shop

on

Solving Customer Complaints About Brake Noise
Connect with us

Trending Now

Passenger/Light Truck: Tires for Pickup Trucks are Picking Up Speed

TPMS: TPMS Service Basics: That’s Right, It Can Be That Simple

Service: ADAS Calibration: Sensor Operation & Calibration Myths

Tires: Bridgestone Launches WeatherPeak Touring Tire

Commercial Tires: Hercules Introduces Strong Guard H-MA Commercial Tire

Digital Edition

Podcasts

Buyer's Guide

Supplier Spotlight

BKT Tires (Canada) Inc.

BKT Tires (Canada) Inc.
Phone: 905-641-5636Fax: 416-229-1711
55 York St. , Toronto Ontario M5J 1R7
Learn More

Webinars

POPULAR POSTS

Garage Studio

What Does The Three Leaf Symbol Mean On Brake Pads?

Garage Studio

Factors That Affect a Tire’s Rolling Resistance

Garage Studio

The Trend of Growing Rim Diameters

Garage Studio

The Real Cost of Cheap Brake Pads
Connect
Tire Review Magazine