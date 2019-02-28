News/Arnott
February 28, 2019

Arnott Introduces Rear Aftermarket Air Suspension Replacement Strut For 2011-’18 Jaguar XJ

Arnott replacement strut Jaguar XJ

Arnott has introduced a new, Arnott-engineered, aftermarket air suspension strut for the rear of the 2011-‘18 Jaguar XJ. The Arnott-designed new rear air strut AS-3234 fits the 2011-‘18 Jaguar XJ (X351 Chassis) equipped with both standard or long wheelbase and rear or all-wheel drive.

Arnott’s strut, which is new, and not remanufactured, bypasses Jaguar’s active damping functionality and features a custom-tuned premium Eibach monotube shock absorber precisely valved to ride like the OE. The universal Arnott strut, which fits both the left and right side, is built with Tier 1 components including a cross-cord multi-ply ContiTech air bladder, heavy-duty crimping rings, polyurethane bump stop and O-rings. Arnott adds that each Jaguar air strut is backed by the company’s industry-leading warranty.

