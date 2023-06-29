 Anyline Promotes Education During National Tire Safety Week

Anyline collaborates with U.S. Tire Manufacturers Association to promote tire safety.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
NTSW-Anyline

Anyline announced its partnership with the U.S. Tire Manufacturers Association to promote tire safety during National Tire Safety Week.

According to NHTSA, worn-out tires are three times more likely to be involved in a crash than tires with sufficient tread depth, making tire maintenance crucial to improving road safety. National Tire Safety Week brings heightened awareness to drivers with simple steps for proper tire care and maintenance that are essential to road safety.

“Tires play an essential role in road and highway safety, and USTMA companies are continuously working to build even safer and more sustainable products. Every component of a tire’s complex design is carefully crafted and serves a unique purpose to ensure tire safety,” Anne Forristall Luke, USTMA president and CEO, said. “Each year during National Tire Safety Week, we remind drivers and fleet operators to check their tires and perform simple but important maintenance practices to protect themselves and the integrity of their tires.”

“Our research shows that 47% of Americans knowingly drive on bald or severely worn-out tires, and 46% have experienced a tire blowout while driving,” said Lukas Kinigadner, CEO and co-founder, Anyline. “By partnering with the U.S. Tire Manufacturers Association, our goal is to promote tire safety and educate drivers – not only during National Tire Safety Week, but all year long.”

News

2024 Auto Care Association Factbook Released Using Torqata Data

Torqata Data & Analytics provided its data for the tire-related section in the newly released Auto Care Association 2024 Factbook.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
ACA-factbook

Torqata Data & Analytics announced that the company’s data was used in the newly released Auto Care Association’s 2024 Factbook to expand tirerelated data. The Auto Care Factbook, available now, provides an overview of the auto care industry.

“We’re excited to publish the 2024 Factbook with expanded and new data, such as retail tire trends which will provide our members key insights into the retail tire market that were previously unavailable,” said Michael Chung, director of market intelligence of the Auto Care Association. “The Factbook is a compilation of everything you need to know, wherever you are in the supply chain and whatever your role is. We’ve partnered with the industry’s leading companies, like Torqata, to provide our members with the highest quality and most relevant data.”

Read Full Article

