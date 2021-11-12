AMN Drivetime: MEMA’s Bill Long [video]

Bill Long’s start in the industry started with a bang – literally. During one of his first jobs, he actually crashed a NAPA delivery vehicle. But luckily, that was a learning experience, and over his quarter of a decade in the industry, he worked his way up to the top spot at the nation’s leading association for motor and equipment suppliers.

Click Here to Read More

Advertisement

After his stint as a NAPA driver, Long held various positions of increasing importance to get where he is today. “The Monday after I graduated from high school, I was working at a NAPA Auto Parts store in Massachusetts as a delivery driver. I did such a good job in crashing the company delivery vehicle that I was promoted to the machine shop and then to the counter and then managed a store and I did all of that while going to college between courses,” Long said in a recent AMN Drivetime episode with Bill Babcox that he really got his start in this industry on the “ground floor.”

Advertisement