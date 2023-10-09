 AMN Drivetime with BendPak's President and CEO Jeff Kritzer

AMN Drivetime with BendPak’s President and CEO Jeff Kritzer

Kritzer worked his way up from the shipping and receiving department to president and CEO.

By Tire Review Staff

When you’ve worked for a company for more than 40 years, you certainly know “where the bodies are buried,” as they say. But more fascinating, you’re a walking history book, seeing the company through its ups and downs, successes and flops and stellar innovations that have defined the next generation of the aftermarket.

Jeff Kritzer, president and CEO of BendPak, is one of those guys.

Kritzer started at BendPak, a California-based company best known for its car lifts and wheel service equipment, when he was a 20-something recent college grad. As he describes it, he found out about the job thanks to family connections: Owner Don Henthorn’s daughter was best friends with Jeff’s sister at the time. He knew Jeff was in search of a job, and Jeff soon started in the company’s shipping and receiving department. Thanks to his innovative thinking and hard work, Jeff worked his way up in the company, seeing through dozens of brands, products and industry firsts over the years.

“For me, if I was working for a company that made a product and just did that product for 20, 30 years, I would get bored,” Jeff shares. “So we’re just constantly evolving and changing…and now, we have a sort of cult following.”

In the latest episode of AMN Drivetime, sponsored by AISIN, Jeff delves into:

  • His “rags to riches” career trajectory at BendPak (1:10);
  • Advice and good business practices Jeff has learned from his mentors, including Henthorn (2:54);
  • How BenPak’s product lines have evolved over time to meet market demand (4:52);
  • How the BendPak name was born and its offerings for the aftermarket today (6:00);
  • Innovations around BendPak’s CoolBoss product line (11:51);
  • Why BendPak recently opened an industrial complex in Alabama and how it feeds into the company’s strategy (14:17);
  • Potential growth Jeff sees for BendPak and its aftermarket brands (15:51);
  • Reasons why the company purchased a new California HQ and wants employees to come into the office each day (17:13);
  • How EVs are affecting lifts and wheel service equipment (20:03);
  • Rapid fire questions (22:23).

AMN Drivetime is sponsored by AISIN. Find more episodes here.

Paving the Way for Automotive Innovation: The Road to AAPEX S2E8

Watch to see how far automotive innovation has brought us to get to where we are today, and where it might take us tomorrow.

By Tire Review Staff
RTA S02 E08

The innovation of the Lincoln Highway wasn’t just about building roads—it was about putting them on the map. The Wyoming Historical Society notes that the abandoned routes laid down by the Union Pacific railroad from 1867 to 1869 were often the best, and sometimes the only, east-west path available when developing the Lincoln Highway. In fact, staying so close to the rail line meant that the Lincoln Highway had about 100 crossings of train tracks throughout the state.

Read Full Article

