AME International Enters Port Business

AME International has entered the port business with Easy Gripper, a tire handling tool that allows users to manipulate and handle all sizes of port tires.

Fenix Marine Services recently adopted the Easy Gripper and has become the first port terminal in North America to feature this technology. The Easy Gripper made its entry into the market several years ago and gained popularity among underground mines and quarries.

AME offers guided installation for all units sold, regardless of global location.

AME will display at the Intermodal Expo in Long Beach Sept. 15-18 and will be offering demonstrations of the Easy Gripper at the nearby port.