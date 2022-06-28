Connect with us

Tires

Yokohama Introduces New Triple-Steel-Belted Alliance 590 Flotation Tire

The new Alliance 590 flotation radial from Yokohama Off-Highway Tires features three layers of steel belts under a cut-resistant tread compound. The company says this is a puncture-resistant combination for the heavy tankers, wagons and pull-behind sprayers used on farms and construction sites.

In addition to providing extra durability, the layered steel belts enable the tire to maintain a flat, even footprint for improved grip and lower rolling resistance, according to Blaine Cox, national product manager, agriculture, golf and turf for Yokohama Off-Highway Tires America. The company adds the non-directional tread pattern of the new Alliance 590 features heavy, deep blocks with open channels that enhance grip and ensure good self-cleaning.

“The edges of the outer blocks form deep, aggressive shoulders for extra traction,” Cox adds. “That provides added performance in soft ground for agricultural applications while still allowing the Alliance 590 to provide a smooth, steady tow on pavement and harder soils. The Alliance 590 also features a new cut and chip compound that’s great for roading. This tire is really built for versatility.”

Capable of speeds up to 40 mph, the Alliance 590 may be operated at low inflation pressures to minimize soil compaction, the company says.

The Alliance 590 flotation radial is available in eight sizes:

  • 560/60R22.5
  • 600/55R26.5
  • 650/55R26.5
  • 650/60R26.5
  • 600/60R30.5
  • 650/65R30.5
  • 710/50R30.5
  • 750/60R30.5

