2024 OTR Tire Conference Early Bird Deadline is Sept. 13

Kumho Tire announced the global results for the second quarter of 2023. In Q2, Kumho Tire said it sold roughly $7.6 million (USD), with an operating profit of $66.36 million. Kumho Tire's sales increased by 12.3% year-on-year, thanks to increased sales volumes of premium product lines. Its operating profit margin reached 8.8%, up 8.6% year-on-year.