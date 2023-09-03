2024 OTR Tire Conference Early Bird Deadline is Sept. 13

The 2024 Off-the-Road (OTR) Tire Conference is nearing its early bird registration deadline of Sept. 13. Upon successful registration and payment, attendees will receive a confirmation email containing a private link to book discounted accommodations at the Red Rock Resort in Las Vegas, Nevada. The accommodation room block will remain open until Jan. 5, 2024.
