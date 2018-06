Top Shop Tips – Cleanliness is Next To Godliness from Babcox Media, Inc. on Vimeo.

“Cleanliness is next to godliness,” says Dan Nothdurft, co-owner of Tire Tires Tires with locations in Sioux Falls, South Dakota and Sioux City, Iowa. See why Nothdruft says a clean shop can distinguish your business in this week’s Top Shop Tip, presented by Coats.