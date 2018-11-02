Thousands From The Alliance Take To The Streets To Attend AAPEX Show

The Alliance Aftermarket Jackpot Convention made history with a record number of Auto Value and Bumper to Bumper customers crossing Las Vegas Boulevard together to attend the AAPEX Show. (To see a video of their grand entrance, click here.) The group will visit with supplier channel partners throughout the day, attend product training sessions in their booths, enjoy a specially prepared lunch at the Venetian and fill up their goody bags with exclusive merchandise and giveaways.

The day began with Bill Hanvey, president and CEO of the Auto Care Association and Bill Long, president and chief operating officer of the Automotive Aftermarket Suppliers Association addressing the group with a special presentation on “Know Before You Go” to highlight the major AAPEX Show happenings that await each of them at the Sands Expo.

“This is a special day in our industry to have this level of participation by so many repair shops and store personnel from one group to take advantage of the learning and interaction opportunities with our aftermarket manufacturer exhibitors,” said Hanvey. “We can’t thank the Alliance, their shareholders and channel partners enough for this incredible support of our industry and our future.”

After a full day at AAPEX, they will be treated to another extravagant reception and then enjoy the entertainment of actor/comedian Adam Ferrara. The international touring headliner and host of Top Gear US will showcase his love for cars along with his hilarious comedy act that has earned him two nominations for best male comedian by the American Comedy Awards.

The evening will close out with the Big Money & Prize Giveaway where thousands of dollars and special prizes will be given away to many attendees.