Pirelli Joins BMW for Oktoberfest

Oktoberfest is BMW Car Club of America’s annual celebration, and for its 49th edition taking place in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania from July 9-14, Pirelli is celebrating 50 years of the beloved BMW 2002 model.

The 2002 holds special significance in the U.S. as the model that ignited enthusiasts’ passion for the brand. In tribute, 2002 owners from across the country will gather at the festival this year for what could be the largest gathering of 2002s ever assembled.

“Oktoberfest is the largest annual gathering of BMW Club members in the world, so we couldn’t miss this opportunity to honor the German marque. As a specialist in premium tires, Pirelli has a longstanding relationship with BMW, producing numerous ‘star marked’ tires specifically for BMW as original equipment, such as for its latest powerful SUVs (X5 and X6), the 1 Series, 3 Series, 3 Series GT, 5 Series, 6 Series Gran Coupe, and 7 Series. And we also have the CN36 from our vintage Collezione tire range, which is perfect for the much-loved 02 model being celebrated at O’Fest this year,” said Marco Crola, CEO of Pirelli Tire North America.

Pirelli’s presence in the 900-strong Oktoberfest crowd includes a Pirelli booth, Pirelli Concours judging and awards on July 11 and the Pirelli dinner on July 12 at the Carnegie Science Center. Some 800 BMW cars are expected to turn out for the 2018 Oktoberfest, which is the BMW Car Club of America’s self-described “world-famous party” for its North American members. For more information, visit Pirelli or the official BMW Oktoberfest website.