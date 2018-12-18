Nexen Tire to Offer 45-Day Trail for Roadian MTX

Nexen Tire America, Inc. will begin offering a free 45-day or 500-mile trial period on its Roadian MTX Extreme Off-Road tire starting Jan. 1. The offer is applicable to all tires currently in stock at any wholesale or retail location. Nexen will require the end user to provide a verified mileage reading at the time of purchase, as well as proof of purchase, to take full advantage of this free trial promotion.

The promotion also allows for end users to exchange the MTX tires for another set of Nexen tires any time before the end of the trial period. If exchanged for a lower-cost Nexen tire, a refund for the difference will be offered. This offer is subject to terms and conditions found in the 2019 Replacement Market Warranty, which can be found on Nexen Tires’ website under the resources tab.

Features which have made the Roadian MTX Extreme Off-Road tire a front-runner include:

Aggressive design allows for on- and off-road versatility, no matter the terrain

Dual-sidewall design allows for a customized appearance

Standard 3-ply design and Load Range F weight rating makes the Roadian MTX favorable for towing

Max 80 PSI to support high-load condition

Tread-block design helps to eliminate noise, harshness and vibration (NHV) transferred into the cabin – creating a quieter, more comfortable experience for the end user

Exceptional low-air qualities for maximum performance in off-road and mud terrain environment

Available in more than 35 sizes to choose from

“The Roadian MTX Extreme Off-Road tire has been an incredible addition to our tire lineup, and its popularity has grown significantly since its launch at the 2017 SEMA Show. This new promotion demonstrates our confidence in the Roadian MTX, and we think our customers will immediately see the quality engineered into this tire,” said Kyle Roberts, senior director of marketing for Nexen Tire USA. “In just one year, some of the top customizers and builders have chosen Roadian MTX tires for their builds which has really taken our tire to an all new level. We are proud to stand behind our product and this offer firmly communicates that to our customers.”