Elgin Industries Named John Deere ‘Partner-Level Supplier’

Elgin Industries, a manufacturer of engine and chassis components, has earned recognition as a “Partner-Level Supplier” in the John Deere Achieving Excellence Program for the sixth consecutive year.

Partner-Level status is Deere & Company’s highest supplier rating, awarded to companies that exceed expectations for product and service quality and are dedicated to continuous improvement. Elgin earned the award based on outstanding customer support in 2017 and the high-quality internal engine components it supplies to John Deere operations around the world.

“We are honored to once again be awarded Partner-Level status in the John Deere Achieving Excellence Program,” said Elgin Industries president, Bill Skok. “Elgin Industries is dedicated to supporting our customers with world-class products and service. Earning this recognition six years in a row demonstrates our commitment to customer satisfaction and success.”

The Achieving Excellence Program, which was established in 1991, aims to promote continuous improvement via a supplier evaluation and feedback process. Participating suppliers are evaluated annually in several key performance categories, including cost management, delivery, quality, technical support and “wavelength,” which is a measure of responsiveness.