Dill is launching a new Digital Inflator Gauge line-the 7260 Digital Inflator Series.

Dill’s new inflators are designed with a single trigger that has a convenient, built-in bleed feature for precise air pressure adjustment, the company said. Offering a range from 0-170 psi, the 7260 Digital Inflator Series has a digital display that can be set in 0.5 increments and can be switched between Bar, kPa or psi.

For more information, visit www.dillaircontrols.com.

