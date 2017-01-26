Bridgestone Showcases Concept Tire on Chrysler Portal

Bridgestone Americas, has created a new concept tire, which debuted on the new Chrysler Portal concept.

The Bridgestone concept tire was custom-molded to blend seamlessly with the Portal design, the tiremaker said.

As vehicles integrate technology to complement connected, on-demand lifestyles, tires are also being reimagined. Because of this, Bridgestone has designed a new concept tire to meet the emerging needs of both drivers and automakers. The tire delivers real-time monitoring of road and weather conditions, enhanced performance and increased fuel efficiency, Bridgestone said.

“Technology is rapidly changing the automotive industry and tire innovation is playing a key role in this revolution,” said Mike Martini, president of original equipment at Bridgestone Americas Tire Operations. “Tires are an important tuning knob for a vehicle. They play a vital role in delivering automakers’ desired vehicle performance, while also meeting the needs and expectations of the next-generation of drivers.”

As autonomous cars will afford drivers the luxury of a hyper-connected experience, Bridgestone said it would continue to innovate with efficiency, performance and safety in mind.

Bridgestone is developing and implementing passenger tire technology that can determine road surface conditions based on the concept of Contact Area Information Sensing (CAIS). CAIS technology uses the tire’s contact patch to analyze changing road conditions and share that information with the driver, helping to promote driving safety, the tiremaker said.