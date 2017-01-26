News/Bridgestone
January 26, 2017

Bridgestone Showcases Concept Tire on Chrysler Portal

Tire Review Staff

Tire Review Staff,

View bio

Mevotech Hires Director of Sales

YANG, AWDA Awarding 10 Scholarships to Spring Leadership Days

China Prepares to Push Back Against Tariffs as USW Celebrates Victory

Bruins Krug Signs Marketing Deal with Sullivan Tire

Conti Selects Greenfield Site for Thailand Plant

DOC Rules on OTR AD, CVD Cases

Bridgestone Olympic Partnership Goes Global

Yokohama Names Jeff Barna COO

Hercules Upgrades Road Hazard Protection Program

Mac Tools Launches MDT 10 Diagnostic Tool

Bridgestone_ChryslerPortal_Concept

Bridgestone Americas, has created a new concept tire, which debuted on the new Chrysler Portal concept.

The Bridgestone concept tire was custom-molded to blend seamlessly with the Portal design, the tiremaker said.

As vehicles integrate technology to complement connected, on-demand lifestyles, tires are also being reimagined. Because of this, Bridgestone has designed a new concept tire to meet the emerging needs of both drivers and automakers. The tire delivers real-time monitoring of road and weather conditions, enhanced performance and increased fuel efficiency, Bridgestone said.

“Technology is rapidly changing the automotive industry and tire innovation is playing a key role in this revolution,” said Mike Martini, president of original equipment at Bridgestone Americas Tire Operations. “Tires are an important tuning knob for a vehicle. They play a vital role in delivering automakers’ desired vehicle performance, while also meeting the needs and expectations of the next-generation of drivers.”

As autonomous cars will afford drivers the luxury of a hyper-connected experience, Bridgestone said it would continue to innovate with efficiency, performance and safety in mind.

Bridgestone is developing and implementing passenger tire technology that can determine road surface conditions based on the concept of Contact Area Information Sensing (CAIS). CAIS technology uses the tire’s contact patch to analyze changing road conditions and share that information with the driver, helping to promote driving safety, the tiremaker said.

 

Show Full Article