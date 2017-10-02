Bridgestone Names New OE President

Shannon Quinn has been tapped to lead Bridgestone America’s OE business, joining the company as president, original equipment(OE) tire sales, U.S. and Canada, Bridgestone Americas Tire Operations (BATO). She succeeds Mike Martini, who recently retired after a 40-year career with Bridgestone Americas.

“Shannon is a proven leader with a strong track record of building relationships and developing innovative, customer-centric programs that drive growth,” said TJ Higgins, president, integrated consumer tire group, BATO. “We are excited she has chosen to bring her strategic expertise and experience to Bridgestone. She will play an instrumental role in ensuring we collaborate with OE customers to provide industry-leading mobility solutions that anticipate and meet the needs of drivers.”

As president, Quinn will provide strategic oversight and direction for all OE activities in North America including long-range planning, new business development, sales and operational initiatives, as well as marketing and program management, according to the company. She will play an instrumental role in maintaining strong working relationships with automotive manufacturers based in the U.S., while also supporting global OE initiatives in partnership with Bridgestone OE teams based in Europe and Japan.

Quinn joins Bridgestone from Adient, where she served as vice president, Ford Business Unit, overseeing business development, commercial negotiations and overall strategy for the global Ford account.

Prior to joining Adient, Quinn spent 11 years at Visteon Corporation in roles of increasing responsibility. She led the company’s Ford and Chrysler accounts, before ultimately assuming the position of director of business development and strategic planning.

Early in her career, Quinn spent nine years working for the Ford Motor Company as a product design engineer.

Quinn has a bachelor’s degree in Industrial Engineering from Purdue University, and earned an MBA from Eastern Michigan University.