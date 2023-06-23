 Yokohama Rubber’s First Truck/Bus Tire to be OE on an EV

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
Tire Review Magazine
Tires

Yokohama Rubber’s First Truck/Bus Tire to be OE on an EV

Yokohama Rubber will supply its RY01C tires for Mitsubishi Fuso's eCanter EV.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
yokohama-ev-truck-tire

The Yokohama Rubber Co. has started supplying its RY01C tires to the Mitsubishi Fuso Truck and Bus Corporation for OE use on its new model eCanter all-electric light-duty truck, on sale in Japan. The eCanter was first launched in 2017 as Japan’s first series-produced all-electric light-duty truck.

Related Articles

Yokohama Rubber said it is supplying size 205/70R17.5 115/113N LT RY01C tires for use as OE on the truck. This is the first time Yokohama Rubber has supplied one of its truck/bus tires as OE on an electric vehicle (EV).

In addition to enhancing its marketing efforts for OE tires used on EVs, Yokohama Rubber said it is utilizing the feedback received from EV makers in its development of replacement tires as it seeks to expand its product line-up. 

You May Also Like

Goodyear bus EV
Autel-ultra
maxxis-victra-vr1-UHP-tire
Falken-Subaru-OE
Tires

Hankook Tire’s Ventus Race Tire Used at the Lamborghini Super Trofeo North America

The Ventus Race tire was developed specifically for the Lamborghini Huracán Super Trofeo Evo2.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
Hankook-Lambo

Lamborghini Super Trofeo North America recently kicked off its 11th season at the Laguna Seca Raceway in California. Hankook Tire supplies tires for the race, the Ventus Race tire – developed specifically for the Lamborghini Huracán Super Trofeo Evo2.

The international one-make championship consists of the Lamborghini Super Trofeo Asia, Europe and North America. All the participants in the Super Trofeo meet in the Grand Finals on Nov. 18-19 in Vallelunga, where Lamborghini will crown its overall winner for 2023 after two 50-minute sprints.

Read Full Article

More Tires Posts
Bridgestone Introduces its First EV Specific Tire

Bridgestone’s Turanza EV tire is designed for all Tesla models and the Ford Mustang Mach-E.

By Christian Hinton
Bridgestone-EV-Touring
Goodyear Unveils Carbon Black Tire Made with Renewable Energy

Goodyear’s new ElectricDrive GT tire is made with Monolith carbon black produced from carbon and hydrogen.

By Christian Hinton
Monolith-angled
Goodyear Launches New All-Season Tire

Goodyear introduces the all-season Cooper ProControl with 60 sizes available.

By Christian Hinton
Goodyear-Cooper-allseason
Maxam Adds Nine New Sizes to its Agixtra N Tire Line

The Agixtra N line of tires is used on high-clearance tractors and self-propelled sprayers.

By Christian Hinton
Maxam-AgrixtraN

Other Posts

Yokohama Tire Seeks to Repeat Success at Pikes Peak

In 2022, the tire manufacturer emerged as the overall champion, 10 podium placements, four division victories, and four out of the top five overall performers.

By Christian Hinton
Yokohama-sustainable-racing
Yokohama Tire Renews Nitrocross Sponsorship

Yokohama Tire returns as Nitrocross’ official supplier with Advan race tires.

By Christian Hinton
Nitrocross-FC1
Yokohama Tires To Come OE on New Mazda CX-90

Yokohama Rubber’s Geolandar tires are coming factory-equipped on Mazda’s new Mazda CX-90.

By Christian Hinton
Geolander-BMW
Yokohama Tire Partners with FuelFest for Fifth Straight Year

Yokohama Tire is sponsoring FuelFest, a charity event celebrating cars and music.

By Christian Hinton
Yokohama-stage-fest