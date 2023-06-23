Yokohama Rubber’s First Truck/Bus Tire to be OE on an EV

The Yokohama Rubber Co. has started supplying its RY01C tires to the Mitsubishi Fuso Truck and Bus Corporation for OE use on its new model eCanter all-electric light-duty truck, on sale in Japan. The eCanter was first launched in 2017 as Japan’s first series-produced all-electric light-duty truck.

Yokohama Rubber said it is supplying size 205/70R17.5 115/113N LT RY01C tires for use as OE on the truck. This is the first time Yokohama Rubber has supplied one of its truck/bus tires as OE on an electric vehicle (EV).

In addition to enhancing its marketing efforts for OE tires used on EVs, Yokohama Rubber said it is utilizing the feedback received from EV makers in its development of replacement tires as it seeks to expand its product line-up.