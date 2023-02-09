Yokohama Launches 114R Tire for Regional, Spread-Axle Uses

Yokohama Tire launched its new 114R tire designed for fleets and operators who are looking to maximize tire life in regional haul and spread-axle operations. The SmartWay-verified tire will be available March 1 in the U.S. in six sizes: 11R22.5, 295/75R22.5, 285/75R24.5, 11R24.5, 255/70R22.5 and 275/70R22.5.

“With its high-scrub tread compound and rounded shoulder ribs, the all-new 114R is definitely built to last,” said Tom Clauer, Yokohama’s senior manager of commercial product planning.

Yokohama said the benefits of the 114R include:

Longer wear, which is achieved by round shoulder ribs which are specifically designed to resist curb damage and help reduce wear – especially in spread axle applications. The tire’s high-scrub compound is formulated to resist tread cutting and chipping without producing a negative impact on fuel efficiency.

Increased mileage, attained via the optimized tread depth that delivers maximum fuel efficiency and long-lasting service, the company said. Additionally, the tire’s rib design provides improved fuel efficiency while minimizing tread wear.

Enhanced durability from the funnel-shaped step grooves that prevent stones and other debris from reaching the bottom of the grooves where casing damage can occur.

Yokohama will be displaying the 114R at TMC in booth No. 827, the company said.