 Yokohama Launches 114R Tire for Regional, Spread-Axle Uses

Commercial Tires

Yokohama Tire Launches 114R Tire for Regional, Spread-Axle Uses

Yokohama's 114R will be available in six sizes March 1.

Madeleine Winer
By Madeleine Winer
Yokohama Tire 144R

Yokohama Tire launched its new 114R tire designed for fleets and operators who are looking to maximize tire life in regional haul and spread-axle operations. The SmartWay-verified tire will be available March 1 in the U.S. in six sizes: 11R22.5, 295/75R22.5, 285/75R24.5, 11R24.5, 255/70R22.5 and 275/70R22.5.

“With its high-scrub tread compound and rounded shoulder ribs, the all-new 114R is definitely built to last,” said Tom Clauer, Yokohama’s senior manager of commercial product planning.

Yokohama said the benefits of the 114R include:

  • Longer wear, which is achieved by round shoulder ribs which are specifically designed to resist curb damage and help reduce wear – especially in spread axle applications. The tire’s high-scrub compound is formulated to resist tread cutting and chipping without producing a negative impact on fuel efficiency.
  • Increased mileage, attained via the optimized tread depth that delivers maximum fuel efficiency and long-lasting service, the company said. Additionally, the tire’s rib design provides improved fuel efficiency while minimizing tread wear.
  • Enhanced durability from the funnel-shaped step grooves that prevent stones and other debris from reaching the bottom of the grooves where casing damage can occur.

Yokohama will be displaying the 114R at TMC in booth No. 827, the company said.

Bridgestone-lambo-fitment
Tires

BKT Debuts ‘E-Ready’ Logo for EV-Friendly Tires

BKT’s E-Ready specification showcases its solutions for electric mobility and its commitment to sustainability.

Madeleine Winer
By Madeleine Winer
BKT-E-READY-EV-Tires

BKT's "E-ready" logo, which specifies tires specifically tailored for electric vehicles, was unveiled at the 2022 SIMA Show imprinted on the Agrimaxfactor tire (BKT's all-new 70 series designed for tractors). The company said it will be extended to all products in this category in the future.

BKT says the E-ready specification represents the beginning of delivering solutions suitable for electric mobility and underscores BKT's commitment to sustainability. By stylizing the new logo, BKT seeks to showcase its aptitude for anticipating market needs through the robustness of its advanced technology, the company said.

Read Full Article

EVs, Fleet Management to Aid Commercial Tire Growth

The post-COVID market is bouncing back, which will drive market trends in 2023.

By Karen Schwartz
new-possibiblites-same-dependable-trucks
Last-Mile Delivery Tires Set to Outpace Long-Haul Tire Volumes

Prior to the pandemic, the last-mile delivery (LMD) market was booming. So, when COVID-19 hit, and newly-homebound consumers placed even more online orders — retailers like Amazon shortened delivery times to two days, one day, or even same-day services — and the segment exploded. Related Articles – Goodyear Unveils 90% Sustainable Tire – Goodyear Introduces

By Denise Koeth
Ford-E-Transit
Global Tire Manufacturer Ralson Enters US TBR Market

Global tire manufacturer Ralson is entering the U.S. commercial tire market with a new medium/heavy truck tire manufacturing facility and a team of veteran American sales and marketing tire professionals. Ralson debuted its products for the US with its American team at the 2022 SEMA Show in Las Vegas. Related Articles – Maxam Tire Completes

By Christian Hinton
Michelin Releases Agilis HD Z as New Urban and Regional Tire

Michelin North America has released the Michelin Agilis HD Z 19.5 in two sizes to offer fleets with light and medium-duty vehicles durable, long-lasting tires optimized for the stresses of urban and regional environments. The Agilis HD Z 19.5-in. tires will replace the Michelin XZE in two current sizes (225/70R19.5 LRG and 245/70R19.5 LRH) in

By Samuel Grom
Michelin-Agilis-HD-Z-Tire

