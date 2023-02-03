 Yokohama Tire Off-road Drivers Ready to Tackle King of Hammers

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
Tire Review Magazine
News

Yokohama Tire Off-road Drivers Ready to Tackle King of Hammers

Team will compete on rugged GEOLANDAR tires, which Yokohama said are built for the challenge.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton

Yokohama Tire off-road teams are heading to Johnson Valley, California for the annual King of the Hammers (KOH) race, Feb. 4-11. All Yokohama drivers will be on GEOLANDAR off-road tires. KOH, which is the season opener for the Ultra4 National Series racing tour, combines desert racing and rock crawling and is considered one of the toughest off-road races in the world. Yokohama’s off-road team will compete in several categories.

Related Articles

Yokohama team drivers include Bailey Cole (4600 EMC and 4400), Rick Lavezzo (4500 and 4400), Duane Garrettson (4500 EMC) and Ryan Taylor (4800 EMC). All will race on GEOLANDAR M/T G003 tires. Over the course of the event, Yokohama will support more than 30 drivers at KOH and participate in all six of the four-wheel races.

Also, Yokohama said it and partner Warrior Built Foundation are co-funding combat veteran Jay Schwab to run in the KOH Everyman Challenge 4800 Legends Class. This will be Schwab’s first time competing at KOH and Yokohama is equipping him with GEOLANDAR MTs for his debut.

You May Also Like

CEAT-receives-Lighthouse-certification-
News

Nokian Tyres Holds Innovation Challenge Finals

Sustainability at the top of mind for Nokian Tyres during its innovation challenge.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
Nokian-Tyres-1400

Last year, Nokian Tyres launched the Fast Race, Big Change sustainable tire innovation challenge. The company said the purpose was to find new sustainable ideas and solutions from across the world and the industries to be put into production in future Nokian tires. The winner chosen among the four finalists will have the opportunity to collaborate with the Nokian Tyres R&D experts to craft their idea into reality and be part of Nokian Tyres’ sustainability story stretching across the decades.

Read Full Article

More News Posts
Apollo Tyres Receives ISO Certification for Sustainability

Apollo Tyres underwent a three-stage assessment for the certification.

By Madeleine Winer
apollo-chennai-india-plant-sustainability
Discount Tire Announces ‘Defending Daytona’

The series will highlight Austin Cindric, driver of the No. 2 Discount Tire Ford Mustang, as he prepares to defend his title at the Daytona 500.

By Madeleine Winer
Discount Tire Defending Daytona
Hunter’s BL Series Bench Lathes Now Connects with HunterNet 2

With the new connectivity, shop owners and managers will be able to view before and after-cut results for rotors and drums online.

By Madeleine Winer
brake-bl-bench-lathe-hunter-engineering
GRI Receives US DOT Certification for Safety

GRI tires will now have a DOT code embossed on their sidewalls.

By Madeleine Winer
DOT-CERTIFICATION-GRI-Tires

Other Posts

BKT Launches New Website

Each product page now contains more information, including videos and links to case studies.

By Madeleine Winer
BKT website
Pirelli Revs Up for 2023 Motorsport Season in the US

The Italian tiremaker is set to participate in 10 North American motorsport championships.

By Madeleine Winer
Pirelli-Motorsport
Fortune Tires Debuts new US Dealer Website

Current Fortune dealers can access a range of dealer resources, including product information and marketing materials.

By Madeleine Winer
Fortune-Tires-new-website
Monro Q3 Results: Strength in Tire Sales, Midwest Growth Through Acquisitions

Monro also reported customers trading down to lower priced tires and deferring vehicle maintenance.

By Madeleine Winer
financial results