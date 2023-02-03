Yokohama Tire Off-road Drivers Ready to Tackle King of Hammers

Yokohama Tire off-road teams are heading to Johnson Valley, California for the annual King of the Hammers (KOH) race, Feb. 4-11. All Yokohama drivers will be on GEOLANDAR off-road tires. KOH, which is the season opener for the Ultra4 National Series racing tour, combines desert racing and rock crawling and is considered one of the toughest off-road races in the world. Yokohama’s off-road team will compete in several categories.

Yokohama team drivers include Bailey Cole (4600 EMC and 4400), Rick Lavezzo (4500 and 4400), Duane Garrettson (4500 EMC) and Ryan Taylor (4800 EMC). All will race on GEOLANDAR M/T G003 tires. Over the course of the event, Yokohama will support more than 30 drivers at KOH and participate in all six of the four-wheel races.

Also, Yokohama said it and partner Warrior Built Foundation are co-funding combat veteran Jay Schwab to run in the KOH Everyman Challenge 4800 Legends Class. This will be Schwab’s first time competing at KOH and Yokohama is equipping him with GEOLANDAR MTs for his debut.