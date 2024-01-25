 Yokohama Rubber establishes tire sales company in Italy

Italy is one of the major tire markets in Europe, and Yokohama Rubber has been selling its tires in Italy through a local company since 1987.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
Yokohama-GEOLANDAR-CV-4S

The Yokohama Rubber Co. announced that Yokohama Europe GmbH, the Yokohama Rubber Group’s European regional headquarters, established Yokohama Pneumatici S.r.L as a tire sales company in Italy in August 2023. “Pneumatici” is Italian for “tire.” The new Group company began operations focused on the sale of passenger car, truck, and bus tires on Jan. 1.

Italy is one of the major tire markets in Europe, and Yokohama Rubber has been selling its tires in Italy through a local company since 1987, the manufacturer said. In 1989, Yokohama Rubber established a local joint venture to increase sales of Yokohama tires in Italy. Yokohama said the decision to establish Yokohama Pneumatici is intended to increase management control and freedom as Yokohama Rubber plans to strengthen its business in Italy. Yokohama said Pneumatici will leverage its ability to directly grasp Italian customer needs to provide Yokohama Rubber products and services more appropriately suited to local needs.

Yokohama Rubber said its consumer tire business is endeavoring to increase sales of “high-value-added” Yokohama tires, including the global flagship Advan brand, the GoeLandar brand of tires for SUVs and pickup trucks, winter tires and 18-in. and larger tires.

