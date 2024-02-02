Yokohama Rubber to supply OE tires for the 2025 Subaru Forester

The Yokohama Rubber Co. said that it is supplying its GeoLandar G91 tires as original equipment (OE) to Subaru Corporation for use on the automaker’s new SUV, the 2025 Forester (US model), which was unveiled in November. The SUV is being fitted with 225/60R17 99H size tires. Yokohama said these GeoLandar G91 tires being supplied on the new Forester employ a highly rigid carcass, allowing them to demonstrate agile steering stability that befits the Forester.

The tires being supplied as OE for the new Forester were developed by utilizing specialized tuning to match its tread pattern, profile and tire structure to the vehicle characteristics, while also using Yokohama Rubber’s proprietary HAICoLab, an AI-based development framework, the manufacturer said. The technologies applied in development of the GeoLandar G91 are based on new knowledge obtained by collecting actual data and virtual data generated by simulations and then using AI’s predict, analyze and search functions.

Yokohama Rubber said its consumer tire business aims to maximize the sales ratios of high-value-added Yokohama tires, namely the global flagship Advan brand, the GeoLandar brand of tires for SUVs and pickup trucks and various winter tires. Yokohama said the initiatives taken to achieve this goal include expanding the adoption of Advan and GeoLandar tires as original equipment on new cars, expanding product lineups and strengthening its marketing of tires that respond to specific trends in each regional market.