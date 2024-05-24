 Yokohama Rubber becomes ATP Tour’s official tire partner

Yokohama Rubber becomes ATP Tour’s official tire partner

Yokohama Rubber said its partnership with the ATP Tour is aimed at increasing awareness of the Yokohama brand in the European market.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
Published:
ATP-Tour-x-Yokohama

Yokohama Rubber has entered into a partnership agreement with the Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP), the global governing body of men’s professional tennis. Yokohama is the ATP Tour’s official tire partner.

Yokohama Rubber said its partnership with the ATP Tour is aimed at increasing awareness of the Yokohama brand in the European market. The company will be sponsoring five tournaments in the European countries of Italy, the United Kingdom, Germany, and Monaco, including the Nitto ATP Finals, the ATP Tour’s season finale featuring only the top eight singles players and doubles teams in the annual rankings.

As the ATP Tour official tire partner, Yokohama Rubber said it will be able to use the ATP Tour logo in its sales promotion activities and have on-court visibility with the Yokohama logo on-site at sponsored tournaments. The Yokohama logo also will be displayed on ATP Tour social networking sites (more than nine million followers) and its official website (150 million viewers each year).

The consumer tire strategy in Yokohama Rubber’s new three-year (2024–2026) medium-term management plan, Yokohama Transformation 2026 (YX2026), aims to maximize the sales ratios of high-value-added tires by expanding sales of Yokohama’s global flagship Advan brand, the GeoLandar brand of tires for SUVs and pickup trucks, winter tires, and 18-in. and larger tires, Yokohama Rubber said. This new partnership with the ATP Tour is the latest action to raise the Yokohama brand’s presence throughout Europe.

