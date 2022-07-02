Connect with us
Yokohama Celebrates July 4th with Holiday Rebate

Madeleine Winer

Yokohama Tire is celebrating the Fourth of July holiday with a new rebate promotion. From July 1-4, consumers can earn up to $100 in the form of a Yokohama Mastercard Prepaid card after purchasing a set of four select Yokohama tires, the company says.

Among the tires available in the special promotion are the Advan Sport A/S+ and Geolandar X-CV, Yokohama says. The full list of tires featured in Yokohama’s 4th of July rebate promotion include:

$100 Yokohama Mastercard Prepaid card: Advan Sport A/S+; Geolandar X-CV

$70 Yokohama Mastercard Prepaid card: Avid Ascend GT; Avid Ascend LX; Geolandar CV G058

Details of the promotion can be found at https://www.yokohamatire.com/promotions/rebates/4th-of-july-rebate.

