Winning the Customer Care Game

Click Here to Read More

Take Goodyear’s announcement of its plan to acquire Cooper Tire. If you peel back the financial and shareholder value layers surrounding a deal of this magnitude, you find something more at the core of this transaction. It was touted by company executives as a move with strong and immediate returns, based on compelling strategic logic that combines two complementary brand portfolios. Looking deeper, there are synergies from the two combined forces resulting in an elevated value proposition for customers through enhanced levels of service, said company officials, based on it being a good cultural fit.

Translating this to your business operations, people do business with people who have similar values and beliefs and with whom they can relate and trust—and this has implications all along the distribution channel. In fact, Don Foshay, owner of Don Foshay’s Discount Tire & Alignment, who has been a Cooper dealer for more than three decades, says his allegiance to the brand runs deep. Why is that? “It’s the family atmosphere and past commitment to the independent dealer. They have been more than a supplier over the years,” explains Foshay, who has six retail stores and a wholesale operation. “Those are some of the reasons we have been a Cooper dealer for over 30 years.” Since the day the first Cooper-branded tire was made in 1920, the tiremaker had a reputation for taking care of its employees — and with a similar philosophy at his business, Foshay says he values being aligned with Cooper.