Wheel Bearings Tips for Electic Vehicles

A hybrid vehicle has the added weight of the electrical components combined with the engine and the rest of the drivetrain. EVs are typically heavier due to the sheer size and weight of the battery packs and electric motors.

One of the primary jobs of wheel bearings is to help support the weight of the vehicle.

At BCA Bearings, the company offers a full line of premium OE-quality wheel bearings, including almost 200 applications that are EV and hybrid. The company has the advantage of its parent company NTN being the largest OE manufacturer of wheel hubs in the world. The company brings engineering expertise to the aftermarket and ensures that the BCA products meet the demands of today’s EV and hybrid applications.

For example, the wheel bearings installed on a Volkswagen E-Golf would have to support an extra 492 pounds of vehicle weight compared to those installed on a Volkswagen Golf GTI.

When thinking of EVs — for example, Tesla — there is often advanced systems such as self-driving and auto emergency braking. EVs are seen by many as being on the cutting edge of safety technology. These systems fall under the umbrella of ADAS, and they are critical to vehicle and occupant safety. ADAS systems rely heavily on a number of systems and components. This includes brake linings, hoses, the ABS unit, steering components and, of course, the wheel bearings. If the vehicle’s lane keep assist needs to steer you back toward the center of the lane, a loose ball joint or steering linkage will make that more difficult. If the vehicle starts to skid due to a loss of traction, but a wheel bearing is worn out or the wheel speed sensor inside isn’t producing a high-quality signal, the system may not be able to regain control. All of these components and more must be in top working order for the ADAS systems to function properly.

This video is sponsored by BCA Bearings.