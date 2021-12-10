BCA Bearings Adds New SKUs to Aftermarket Product Line

NTN , the parent company of BCA Bearings, is adding 25 new product SKUs to the BCA aftermarket product line. BCA’s December 2021 release includes wheel hub assemblies and kits for a number of import and domestic applications.

These new SKUs augment BCA’s coverage for the light and medium-duty work truck fleet segment, including Ford Transit Connect, Ram ProMaster, as well as multiple Sprinter-based models, the company said. Other notable coverage additions include Tesla Model S and X, and on the other end of the spectrum, the seventh-generation Chevrolet Corvette. Also of note is added coverage for the 2020 Ford F-150, a first-to-aftermarket offering from BCA. In total this release accounts for over 11.1 million vehicles in operation for the U.S., the company said.

Throughout 2021, BCA added 56 new SKUs representing over 23.6 million vehicles in operation in the U.S. alone. In 2021, the BCA catalog team also added carry-up applications for 140 existing SKUs providing catalog coverage for over 7.2 million vehicles in operation, according to the company.