Connect with us

News

BCA Bearings Adds New SKUs to Aftermarket Product Line

The release of 25 new product SKUs to NTN’s BCA aftermarket product line includes wheel hub assemblies and kits for a number of import and domestic applications.

Advertisement
Danielle Hess

on

NTN, the parent company of BCA Bearings, is adding 25 new product SKUs to the BCA aftermarket product line. BCA’s December 2021 release includes wheel hub assemblies and kits for a number of import and domestic applications.

Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

These new SKUs augment BCA’s coverage for the light and medium-duty work truck fleet segment, including Ford Transit Connect, Ram ProMaster, as well as multiple Sprinter-based models, the company said. Other notable coverage additions include Tesla Model S and X, and on the other end of the spectrum, the seventh-generation Chevrolet Corvette. Also of note is added coverage for the 2020 Ford F-150, a first-to-aftermarket offering from BCA. In total this release accounts for over 11.1 million vehicles in operation for the U.S., the company said.

Throughout 2021, BCA added 56 new SKUs representing over 23.6 million vehicles in operation in the U.S. alone. In 2021, the BCA catalog team also added carry-up applications for 140 existing SKUs providing catalog coverage for over 7.2 million vehicles in operation, according to the company.

Advertisement
In this article:, ,
Click to comment

News: Best-One of Indy Acquires Fourth Location in 2021

News: Continental Receives OE Approval for John Deere Tractor Models

News: Federal Vaccination ETS Requirement Suspended

News: Discount Tire Set to Acquire Tire Rack

Advertisement

on

BCA Bearings Adds New SKUs to Aftermarket Product Line

on

Bridgestone Consolidates Manufacturing Footprints in China

on

TyrexpoAsia 2022 To Take Place in Bangkok

on

TIA Improves Online Training Videos, Adds New Courses
Connect with us

Garage Studio

Trending Now

Passenger/Light Truck: Hankook Tire Reveals New R/T Dynapro XT, AT2 Xtreme Tires

Service: Goodyear Updates Purchase Options for CheckPoint Devices

TPMS: Torque and TPMS: What Technicians Need to Know

Passenger/Light Truck: Vredestein Enters LT Segment in N.A. With Pinza A/T Launch

Business Operations: Microlearning Makes the Tire Industry Smarter, More Profitable

Digital Edition

Current Pocast
play
John Ziegler, Jr.: Challenges that Shaped Ziegler Tire's DNA

Podcasts

Buyer's Guide

Supplier Spotlight

BKT Tires (Canada) Inc.

BKT Tires (Canada) Inc.
Phone: 905-641-5636Fax: 416-229-1711
55 York St. , Toronto Ontario M5J 1R7
Learn More

Webinars

POPULAR POSTS

Mergers and Acquisitions Photo Mergers and Acquisitions Photo

News

Discount Tire Set to Acquire Tire Rack

News

How RoboTire Aims To Transform the Tire Industry
Goodyear Cooper Tire Execs Calabro-Cole Goodyear Cooper Tire Execs Calabro-Cole

People

Goodyear Appoints Cooper Execs to Manufacturing, Supply Chain Posts

News

Tire Shops: Be Ready for EVs
Connect
Tire Review Magazine