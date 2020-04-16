Connect with us

Podcasts

Podcast: Consumer Finance in the Coronavirus Age

on

In the last four weeks, more than 17 million Americans have filed for unemployment, according to the New York Times, which means for tire dealers and retailers across the country, many people don’t have the money for unplanned expenses right now – and unfortunately, tires often are one of those things.

Advertisement
Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

Navigating this situation right now is Ryan Slobodian, executive vice president of Snap Finance. In this week’s episode, Ryan details how Snap Finance is working with its key stakeholders – including its customers and retail partners – to provide financial relief where it’s needed. He also delves into how the coronavirus pandemic is changing consumer spending and how tire dealers can be prepared as the economy recovers from this crisis.

Listen above or subscribe to “What’s Treading with Tire Review” on Apple PodcastsSpotifyGoogle Play and Spreaker.

Advertisement
In this article:, ,
Click to comment

Loading Post...

Loading Post...

Loading Post...

Advertisement

on

Podcast: Consumer Finance in the Coronavirus Age

on

What's Treading, Ep. 11: Coronavirus Relief for Tire Dealers

on

What's Treading, Ep. 10: Tire Industry Economics & COVID-19

on

What's Treading, Ep. 9: Communicating with Customers
Connect with us

Garage Studio

Trending Now

Featured: 2019 Newsmakers: Bridgestone Americas

Tires: Feds: Auto Repair ‘Essential’ Amid COVID-19 Outbreak

TPMS: Schrader TPMS Solutions Introduces EZ-Sensor GO

Tires: UPDATED: Tire Dealers Increase COVID-19 Precautions

Featured: Ford TPMS Service Tips

Digital Edition

Current Video
play

Video Series

Podcasts

Buyer's Guide

Supplier Spotlight

Battle-Axe Garage Equipment Manufacture

Contact: Jimmy SuPhone: 0086 760 86366657Fax: 0086 760 86366658
Jinwan Industry park , Zhongshan 528463
Learn More

Webinars

POPULAR POSTS

Podcasts

What’s Treading, Ep. 8: Tirescanner and Tire E-Commerce
Whats Treading Tire Review Communicating with Customers Whats Treading Tire Review Communicating with Customers

Podcasts

What’s Treading, Ep. 9: Communicating with Customers
Whats Treading Alpio Barbara Top Shop 2019 Whats Treading Alpio Barbara Top Shop 2019

Podcasts

What’s Treading, Ep. 7: 2019 Top Shop Winner on Tech, the Tire Industry and Advice
Whats Treading SEMA 2019 Whats Treading SEMA 2019

Podcasts

What’s Treading, Ep. 6: SEMA Prep with the Pros
Connect