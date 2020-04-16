In the last four weeks, more than 17 million Americans have filed for unemployment, according to the New York Times, which means for tire dealers and retailers across the country, many people don’t have the money for unplanned expenses right now – and unfortunately, tires often are one of those things.

Navigating this situation right now is Ryan Slobodian, executive vice president of Snap Finance. In this week’s episode, Ryan details how Snap Finance is working with its key stakeholders – including its customers and retail partners – to provide financial relief where it’s needed. He also delves into how the coronavirus pandemic is changing consumer spending and how tire dealers can be prepared as the economy recovers from this crisis.

